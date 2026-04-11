Fuel protests: Road blockages and travel disruption continues as Gardaí declare ‘exceptional event’

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Counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Galway, Cork, and Dublin‘s motorway networks are impacted by fuel protests, says TII

TII Statement on National Road/Motorway Network Protest Impact



There is significant distribution across the national road/motorway network currently impacting Counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Galway, Cork, and Dublin.



TII’s network operations are… pic.twitter.com/mIF5udlgRN — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 11, 2026

In a post on X, TII issued a statement on the National Road/Motorway network protest impact.

It said there is “significant distribution across the national road/motorway network currently impacting Counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Galway, Cork, and Dublin.”

It is working closely with the Garda Traffic Core

It requested that all road users leave the hard shoulder available for emergency services.

“The protest is mobile at times and can impact different regions at different times,” it said.

For planning purposes it said to go to https://traffic.tii.ie for live information.

TII issues update to motorway closures nationwide

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE!

Following are the locations with full road closures in place on the motorways currently



M50 :

M50 between J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN Direction northbound

M50 between J05 - FINGLAS and J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN Direction Both



M4 :

M4/N4 J01 - N4/M50 Direction eastbound… pic.twitter.com/9XwCJgCGgh — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 11, 2026

In a post on X, TII has issued an update in the locations of full road closures in place on motorways.

M50:

M50 between J06 - Blanchardstown direction northbound

M50 between J05 - Finglas and J06 - Blanchardstown direction Both

M4:

M4/N4 J01 - N4/M50 direction eastbound Slip M4 to M50 north

M6:

M6/N6 between J08 - Athlone and J09 - Garrycastle direction both

M7:

M7 J08 - Johnstown direction eastbound

M7 between J16 - Portlaoise and J17 - Portlaoise direction both

M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J30 - M7/N18/M20 direction both

M8:

M8 J09 - Cashel (south) direction northbound

M18:

M18/N18 J11 - Dromoland direction both

M18/N18 J13 - Tulla direction northbound

M18/N18 between J02 - DOCK and J01 - Rossbrien direction southbound

M18/N18 J14 - Barefield direction southbound Slip R458 to M18

M20:

M20/N20 between J04 - Patrickswell and J03 - Raheen direction northbound

Disruptions to Dublin Bus services

The following routes have new termini due to the ongoing protest in Dublin City Centre:

Route 1 - Santry to / from Parnell Square

Route 4 - Monkstown Avenue to / from Merrion Square

Route 7/a - Brides Glen Luas Stop / Loughlinstown to / from Merrion Square

Route 7 b/d: Shankill / Dalkey to / from Merrion Square

Route 7e: Dalkey to Ballsbridge

Route 11/b - North Circular to Parnell Square only

Route 11/b - Sandyford to Stephen’s Green only

Route 13 - Grangecastle to / from Mountjoy Square

Route 14 – North: Beaumont (Ardlee Road) to Talbot Street (only)

Route 14 - South: Dame Street to Dundrum Luas (only)

Route 15 – North: Clongriffin to Amiens Street (only)

Route 15 – South: Dame Street to Ballycullen (only)

Route 19 - Dublin Airport to / from Parnell Square

Route 27 – South: Jobstown to Cook Street (only)

Route 27 – North: Clare Hall to Amiens Street (only)

Route 27B - Harristown to/from Talbot Street

Route 33 - Balbriggan/Skerries to / from Mountjoy Square

Route 37 - Blanchardstown to / from Blackhall Place

Route 38/a/b - Damastown to / from Parnell Square

Route 39/a - Ongar to / from Blackhall Place

Route 40D - Tyrellstown to / from Parnell Square

Route 41 - Swords Manor to / from Mountjoy Square

Route 41B - Rolestown to / from Mountjoy Square

Route 41C - Swords Manor to / from Mountjoy Square

Route 44 – South: Stephen’s Green to Enniskerry (only)

Route 44d: Dundrum Luas to / from Stephen’s Green

Route 60 - Red Cow Luas to Cook Street / Cook Street to Red Cow Luas

Route 68/A - Newcastle / Greenogue to Cook Street / Cook Street to Newcastle / Greenogue

Route 69 - Rathcoole to Cook Street / Cook Street to Rathcoole

Route 70 - Dunboyne to Blackhall Place / Blackhall Place to Dunboyne

Route 74 - Dundrum Luas to / from Cook Street

Route 120 - Ashtown Rail Station to / from Parnell Square

Route 122 – North: Ashington to / from Parnell Square (only)

Route 122 – South: Drimnagh to / from Georges Street (only)

Route 150 – To / From Limekiln to Cook St

Route 151 - Foxborough to Cook Street / Cook Street to Foxborough

Route C1/C2/C3/C4/C5/C6 and 52 - Operating to / from Heuston Station

Route E1 - Ballywaltrim to Stephen’s Green / Stephen’s Green to Ballywaltrim (only)

Route E2 – North: Harristown to / from Parnell Square (only)

Route E2 – South: Stephen’s Green to Dun Laoghaire

Route E2 – South: Dun Laoghaire to Stephen’s Green

Route G1 - Red Cow to / from Cook Street

Route G2 - Liffey Valley to / from Cook Street

All other routes are operating as normal.

The following diversions are in place:

Route 13 - Services depart from Mountjoy Square, turn onto Gardiner Street, Dorset Street, Church Street, High Street, James Street and back on normal route

Route 13 from Grange Castle will operate as far as James Street, divert via High Street, Church Street, Western Way, Blessington Street and Mountjoy Square.

Route 15A/B/D - From Merrion Square, Diverted onto Merrion Street, Baggot Street, Pembrook Street, Leeson Street, Earlsfort Terrace, Adelaide Road, Richmond Street and back on normal route.

Route 15A/B/D - Towards the city, normal route to Camden Street, divert to Hatch Street, Earlsfort Terrace, St Stephens Green, Baggot Street, Merrion Street and back onto Merrion Square

Route 16/D - Normal route to Dorset Street, then divert straight to King St, left for Church St, straight to Bridge St, left to High St, straight to Lord Edward Street, Dame Street, turning right onto George’s Street and back on normal route.

Route 16 from Ballinteer, normal route to George’s Street, turn left onto Dame Street, Lord Edward St, High St, right onto Bridge St, straight to Church St, right onto King St, straight to Dorset St and back to normal route

Route 23/24 - From Charlestown/Dublin Airport normal route to Fr Mathew Bridge, Bridge Street Lower, Patrick Street, Kevin Street to St Stephen’s Green.

Route 23/24 - Stephen’s Green, to Cuffe Street, Christchurch and back on normal route.

Route 65 – from Poolbeg Street toward Blessington, Tara Street, Westland row, Merrion Square West, St Stephens Green, Earlsfort Terrace , Adelaide Road, Richmond Street back onto normal route.

Route 65 - from Blessington to Poolbeg Street, normal route to Camden Street, Hatch Street, Earlsfort Terrace, Stephens Green, right onto Hume Street, Merrion Square West and Poolbeg Street.

Route 65B - Poolbeg Street to Citywest Outbound Tara Street, Westland Row, Merrion Square West, St Stephens Green, Earlsfort Terrace, Adelaide Rd ,Richmond Street back onto normal route.

Route 65B - Citywest to Poolbeg Street Inbound Normal route to Camden Street, Hatch Street, Earlsfort Terrace, Stephens Green, right onto Hume Street, Merrion Square West and Poolbeg Street.

Route 77A - To Citywest, normal route to Pearse street, Westland Road, St Stephens Green, Cuffe Street, Kevins Street, and back on normal route from Cork Street.

Route 77A - To Ringsend normal route to Cork Street, divert to Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, St Stephens Green, Westland Road, Pearse Street, right on Westland Row and back onto normal route.

Route 80 From Liffey Valley, normal route to Arran Quay, right onto Bridge Street, left onto High St, straight to Lord Edward Street, Dame Street, right onto George’s Street and back on normal route.

Route 80 From Palmerston Park, normal route to Georges Street, left onto Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, High Street, right onto Bridge Street, left onto Ushers Quay and back on normal route.

Route F1/F2/F3 – Northbound: Normal route to Clanbrassil St then divert straight onto Patrick Street, left onto High Street, right onto Bridge Street, straight onto Church Street, right onto King Street, continue straight to Dorset Street and back to normal route.

Route F1/F2/F3 – Southbound: Normal route to Dorset Street, then divert straight to King Street, left for Church Street, straight to Bridge Street, left to High Street, right to Patrick Street, straight to Kevin Street and back on normal route.

Route G1 – From Red Cow: Normal route to Thomas Street then divert to Bridge Street, Cook Street and terminate.

Route G1 – To Red Cow: Depart Cook Street to Winetavern Street to Merchants Quay, Bridge Street, Thomas Street and normal route.

Route G2 – From Liffey Valley: Normal route to Thomas Street then divert to Bridge Street, Cook Street and terminate.

Route G2 – To Liffey Valley: Depart Cook Street to Winetavern Street to Merchants Quay, Bridge Street, Thomas Street and normal route.

Disruptions still in place on Green line Luas

Passengers, please be advised Green Line services are currently not operating between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between St. Stephen's Green and Brides Glen only. @TFIupdates — Luas (@Luas) April 11, 2026

Green line services are currently not operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick.

Services are running between Broombridge and Dominick and St. Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen.

A number of disruptions have been made to Bus Éireann services across the country.

For more, click here.

⚠️Service disruption continues today as a result of fuel protests.

📍Please refer to the Bus Éireann website for the latest regionally specific information before travelling: https://t.co/kZjvdulzCL pic.twitter.com/EmsNksMn2S — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) April 11, 2026

TII announce motorway closures

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE!

Following are the locations with full road closures in place on the motorways currently



M50 :

M50 between J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN and J05 - FINGLAS Direction northbound

M50 between J05 - FINGLAS and J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN Direction southbound



N4 :

N4 J01 - M50… — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 11, 2026

In a post on X, TII has announced the following full road closures on motorways.

M50:

M50 between J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN and J05 - FINGLAS direction northbound

M50 between J05 - FINGLAS and J06 - BLANCHARDSTOWN direction southbound

N4:

N4 J01 - M50 Interchange direction eastbound Slip to City and M50 northbound

M7:

M7 between J16 - PORTLAOISE and J17 - PORTLAOISE direction both

M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J30 - M7/N18/M20 direction both

M8:

M8 J09 - CASHEL(SOUTH) direction northbound

M8 J06- Arbourhill and J09 Owen and Biggs Lot- direction southbound

M18:

M18/N18 J11 - DROMOLAND direction both

M18/N18 J13 - TULLA direction northbound

M18/N18 between J02 - DOCK and J01 - ROSSBRIEN direction southbound

M18/N18 J14 - BAREFIELD direction southbound Slip R458 to M18

M18/N18 between J15 - CRUSHEEN and J14 - BAREFIELD direction southbound

M20:

M20/N20 between J04 - PATRICKSWELL and J03 - RAHEEN direction northbound

It added that significant delays to your journey are likely to occur and asked drivers to please use a different route for your journey.

Gardaí declare ‘exceptional event’

Gardaí as protesters take part in a blockade at the Whitegate Oil Refinery in Co Cork, on the fourth day of a National Fuel Protest against rising fuel prices.Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Ministers said the Irish Defence Forces are “on standby” to help An Garda Síochána, remove blockades at critical infrastructure.

It is understood An Garda Síochána has declared an “exceptional event”, allowing it to designate every member available for duty over the weekend, as a result of the protests in agreement with Garda associations.

Under the declaration, Gardaí can be prevented from taking leave and other exceptional measures can be used to ensure sufficient staffing. - Press Association

Fuel protest enters fifth day

Protesters on O'Connell Street in Dublin, on the fourth day of a National Fuel Protest against rising fuel prices. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Government is to re-enter talks on Saturday aimed at defusing protests which have strangled the distribution of fuel around the country.

A series of protests, which have involved blockades at key fuel distribution sites, are continuing for a fifth consecutive day after a crunch meeting on Friday failed to end with concrete proposals.

Protesters say the Government needs to take urgent action on fuel prices or they will go out of business.

There were fears that around a third of Ireland’s 1,500 filling stations would have run dry by morning as protesters engaged in a blockade of the country’s only oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork, as well as key depots in Galway and Foynes, Co Limerick.

There have also been concerns about fuel shortages leading to curtailments on the provision of emergency services and the delivery of vital goods – while the National Emergency Coordination Group urged the public to only buy the fuel they need.

Government ministers engaged with some of these groups on Friday but a spokesman for the protesters expressed “devastation” that they were excluded from the meeting.

A commitment from the coalition on Friday night to deliver a “substantial” package of measures on fuel costs was not enough to dissuade protesters from continuing blockades.

Talks between Government departments and representative bodies are set to continue at lunchtime on Saturday, with a view to finalising what Tánaiste Simon Harris said would be “substantial and significant” measures for affected industries. - Press Association