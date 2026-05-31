Leo Cullen kicks for touch on James Lowe’s Leinster future

Leinster's James Lowe leaves the field after making his 100th appearance and becoming the all time leading try scorer for Leinster. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leo Cullen paid tribute to James Lowe on becoming Leinster’s record try-scorer on his 100th cap on Saturday night, but in not wanting to further discuss the winger’s future all but confirmed that the end is nigh for the 33-year-old at the province.

Leinster’s supporters made their feelings known by chanting “one more year” after Lowe scored his two tries late in the 59-10 victory over the Lions in the URC quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium – his 70th and 71st overall – a result that sets up a meeting with another South African side, the Stormers, at the same venue next Saturday.

Cullen was asked to comment on reports that Lowe was moving on in the summer after a deal failed to be agreed between the player and the province.

“That’s a very leading question,” said the head coach. “James will come out in terms of his own individual situation, so it’s not really right for me to comment on that at the moment, if that’s okay.”

Cullen recalled his initial conversations with Lowe when he was signed from the Chiefs, how the player stayed loyal to Tasman until the end of the season before making the move.

“It’s an admirable quality because he’s very loyal to his teams,” said Cullen. “I was reminiscing today. He’s been a great character in the group and very different. He brings incredible energy.

“We had a video showing some of the things he’s done in a Leinster jersey and he’s been phenomenal. Two more classic James Lowe tries today.

“He’s a great character. His try-scoring record is amazing, especially when you consider he’s achieved it in less than half the number of caps of the previous record holder [Shane Horgan]. It’s a phenomenal strike rate.

“He’s been a great addition on so many levels. There aren’t many James Lowes running around. He’s definitely unique.”

Garry Ringrose, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour missed out on the 59-10 victory with niggles, but should be fit for next weekend. Tadhg Furlong was pulled from the team late due to calf tightness as a precaution.

Leinster are also hopeful that Dan Sheehan – who suffered knee and shoulder knocks – and Joe McCarthy will also be available.

Cullen recalled the rout suffered by the province when they travelled to Cape Town early in the season, which was part of a rocky start to the campaign as many of his frontliners were off after their British and Irish Lions exertions.

“You’ll remember we played them in round one and got beaten 35-0, which was brutal,” he said.

“If you’d asked me after four rounds, when we’d lost three of our first four games, whether we’d take a home semi-final against the Stormers, we’d have bitten your hand off.

“It’s great to have a semi-final to look forward to. A big thanks as well to the people who turned out at eight o’clock on a Saturday night. Hopefully we can build a great buzz into the end of this week and really attack it again.

“Was everything fixed from last week? No. But it’s another week for us together as a group, which is great.”