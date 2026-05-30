Man appears in court accused of murdering mother of two in Co Galway

Ali Sohrabi arrives at a special sitting of Galway District Court late on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan near Clifden, Co Galway.

The body of the Iranian woman, also called Masuma Sohrabi, was discovered on Thursday at Waterloo Bridge near an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) residence on the outskirts of the town.

She was a 31-year-old mother-of-two, who worked in a hotel in Clifden and was known locally as Atijafari or Ati.

Ali Sohrabi (35), of no fixed abode, appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday evening. He was dressed in a green jumper and black trousers.

Det Sgt Frank Hand, of Oranmore Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he arrested Sohrabi at the North West Regional Headquarters in Murrough at 7.45pm on Saturday.

Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, also known as Masuma Sohrabi. Photograph: RTÉ

The court heard the accused said “no” when the charge of murder contrary to common law was put to him at 8.12pm.

According to the charge sheet, the offence occurred at Couravoughil, Clifden, Co Galway, between May 27th and May 28th.

Catherine McDarby, defending, requested her client receive all appropriate psychiatric and medical assistance.

McDarby said there was no application for bail.

Judge Fiona Lydon remanded Sohrabi in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear before Galway District Court again on Wednesday via video link.

Sohrabi had the proceedings of the hearing – which lasted a few minutes – translated to him in Persian.

Chief Supt Gerry Roche, of Galway Garda division, attended the brief hearing.