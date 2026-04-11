Temporary fuel support payments expected following Government talks with groups

Details of a relief plan are beind discussed during meetings with Government over the weekend. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

A temporary Fuel Support Scheme to assist farmers, hauliers, and contractors most affected by the spike in fuel costs is expected to be introduced, though the Government has said it will not be unveiled until after nationwide protests end.

It is understood the scheme will be discussed at meetings between Government and representative groups on Saturday.

It comes as protests continue to cause wide-scale traffic and other disruption, and as gardaí managed to clear the blockade at the Whitegate oil refinery in Co Cork.

Government sources said the Fuel Support Scheme will be targeted at those directly involved in Ireland’s food supply chains such as farmers, hauliers, fisheries and agribusinesses.

Such groups are considered to have been most affected by the surge in farm and contractor fuel costs and are expected to receive direct payments under the plan.

Although a package worth €250 million was already approved to alleviate pressure, it is understood the Government is conscious that further targeted measures are required.

An outcome from the ongoing meetings is not expected until later on Saturday, at the earliest.

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The Government is also believed to be engaging with the European Commission to ensure any additional supports can be delivered in line with State aid rules.

Any fuel support scheme would be expected to be time-bound and kept under review. The Government position during the recent disruption is that blockades will only damage the wider economy.