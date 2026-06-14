Gardaí to extend testing of Tasers for six months, expand pilot to Limerick

A garda demonstrates the use of a taser in Store Street Garda station at the launch of a pilot programme in Dublin last December. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Gardaí are to extend testing of Tasers for six months and expand the pilot to Limerick.

A pilot programme for the devices began in four locations across Dublin in December, which has seen them used 15 times.

Gardaí say they have proven to be successful at de-escalating volatile and violent incidents, with a weapon having been produced in six of the 15 incidents.

Of the 15 uses, three involved actual discharges, five saw the device drawn and armed, and seven saw the device’s pointed at someone by gardaí without being discharged.

Gardaí said there were no serious injuries incurred in these 15 incidents.

In seven of these cases, the subject was arrested and subsequently charged.

In one case, the subject fled and was not apprehended, and in three cases the person was detained and assessed in accordance of Section 12 of the Mental Health Act 2001, while one further subject was brought to hospital for an issue gardaí said was not related to the use of force.

All three discharges were referred to the police ombudsman, Fiosrú, as per Garda policy.

Deputy Garda commissioner, security, strategy and governance, Paul Cleary said: “One of the key measures of success during this pilot is to de-escalate and to avoid harm, not the number of times a device is discharged.”

Tasers are in use where gardaí are also equipped with bodycams.

[ Tasers Q&A: Despite death risk, few hard restrictions on use of weapons by gardaíOpens in new window ]

“We will now extend the pilot to Limerick as this will enable us to provide gardaí there with another valuable tool along with their body-cams,” Cleary said.

“It will also help us to capture more data on Taser usage which is required to fully inform the final decision by Garda management on taser deployment more widely across the country.”

All gardaí with Tasers have undergone a comprehensive three-day training course grounded in Irish Constitution and European Convention on Human Rights principles, the Garda said. - PA