Diesel prices down this month but petrol up slightly, new figures show

Fuel prices remain elevated compared to levels seen earlier this year.

Diesel prices are down this month while petrol prices have experienced a modest increase, new figures from AA Ireland show.

Diesel prices fell to an average of €1.88 per litre in June, down 9 cents from May’s average of €1.97 per litre. Petrol prices increased slightly to an average of €1.84 per litre, up 2 cents from May’s average of €1.82 per litre.

“Despite the reduction in diesel costs, fuel prices remain elevated compared to levels seen earlier this year and continue to place pressure on household budgets,” a spokesman for AA Ireland said.

A series of fuel protests began on April 7th as hauliers and agricultural contractors organised slow-moving convoys in cities, on motorways and restricting access to Dublin’s busiest streets.

They continued in the days after that and escalating to blockades of fuel depots that supply half the country and Ireland’s only oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork.

Further demonstrations will take place before the budget but nothing is yet organised, spokesmen for the fuel protests have said.

“Diesel motorists will welcome another reduction in fuel costs this month, with prices continuing to move away from the highs experienced earlier in the year,” said the spokesman for AA Ireland.

“However, the slight increase in petrol prices serves as a reminder that fuel markets remain unpredictable and can move in different directions within a short period.

“While recent trends have provided some relief for drivers, fuel prices remain vulnerable to global market developments.

“Factors such as oil production, geopolitical events and currency fluctuations continue to influence prices at the pump and motorists should remain mindful that further changes are possible in the months ahead.”

AA Ireland said fuel prices continue to be influenced by global market conditions including international oil supply, geopolitical uncertainty, and fluctuations in currency markets.

“While diesel prices softened further in June, volatility remains a feature of global energy markets and could impact prices in the coming weeks,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle (EV) charging rates remain broadly stable compared to May, continuing to provide motorists with more predictable running costs in contrast to fluctuating fuel prices.

AA Ireland said this continues to highlight the “longer-term cost predictability” associated with electric vehicle ownership, particularly for drivers who primarily charge at home on discounted night-rate electricity tariffs.

“AA Ireland is also reminding motorists that regular vehicle maintenance can improve fuel efficiency and reduce running costs,” said the spokesman.

“Simple checks such as maintaining correct tyre pressure, servicing the vehicle regularly and replacing worn air filters can all help improve efficiency,” he added.

“Keeping a vehicle properly maintained not only improves safety but can also make a noticeable difference to fuel consumption over time.”