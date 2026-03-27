Abandoned horse left dying for two days before being euthanised

Since 2015, the Department of Agriculture has spent more than €2m on seven urban horse projects. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

An abandoned horse was left dying for two days on a green in the middle of a housing estate before being euthanised. It took a further 24 hours before the carcass was removed.

“It was an ugly sight, particularly for children to witness,” said Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan of the incident that occurred two weeks ago in a Limerick estate.

“It highlights the plight of these animals, their mistreatment and the lack of enforcement of chip and pin and other urban horse legislation.”

[ Horses being left to ‘rot and die in city estates’, Limerick TD tells DáilOpens in new window ]

The Limerick TD, who has repeatedly raised the issue of wandering urban horses, said: “There are no consequences for those who mistreat their animals.” Moreover, he warned that “legislation that is not enforced is not worth having”.

The Control of Horses Act requires all horses to be microchipped, have adequate land to graze on and be kept in a safe environment. This was not the case in many urban areas and the legislation is simply being ignored, he said.

Expressing his frustration over a long-standing problem, he said up to 50 horses were wandering in Limerick estates but this would not be tolerated in other areas. “Can we imagine a dead horse remaining in situ in a more affluent area? It wouldn’t happen.”

[ The realities of horse cruelty - one charity's story Opens in new window ]

He said the limited green spaces in many estates are being claimed by a “few who allow horses to graze on these public spaces. They often destroy them and prevent other children and other people from using them.”

Limerick City Council wants the issue addressed. And while the local authority has responsibility for enforcing the Act and requires a Garda presence to collect carcasses and seize horses, it all “comes back to providing resources to ensure the enforcement of the legislation”, he said.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and his department have overall responsibility and he appealed to Heydon “to get heads together” to finally deal with the issue of urban horses “being mistreated, wandering and causing stress and chaos” in urban areas countrywide.

Government can't help helping as fuel costs soar; and how many TDs are too many? Listen | 46:46

The Minister said he would be happy to work with other stakeholders, including An Garda Síochána, to ensure a “targeted response”.

“From my perspective, there is no shortage of resources being put in,” he said.

In December, almost €6.5 million was allocated to 94 animal welfare charities, with just over €4 million of it going to the care and welfare of horses.

He noted the 2025 report on equine traceability and welfare and said the department “has prepared an action plan to implement its recommendations”.

Since 2015, the department has spent more than €2.1 million on seven urban horse projects, with a €170,000 allocation this year.

Addressing the issue in the Dáil, he said the projects “greatly benefit the welfare of equines and of young people from disadvantaged communities or backgrounds”.