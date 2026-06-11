Water cannon deployed as Belfast sees second night of public disorder

Protesters stand off against police as the former block a road leading to a hotel previously believed to house migrants, in Glengormley, north of Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Getty

Water cannon was deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Wednesday to “maintain public order” during a second night of anti-immigration rioting in Belfast.

Masked protesters hurled bricks and missiles at riot police at the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey on the outskirts of the city, where more than 200 people gathered before 8pm.

Two water cannon were fired after officers clashed with the crowd as fires were lit in the street.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher confirmed yesterday that 200 extra officers were deployed to Belfast to deal with any further unrest.

The move came after violent disorder had erupted across the city on Tuesday evening, with homes and cars set alight.

Migrant children were among those evacuated from their homes by emergency services, with a two-month-old baby the youngest.

Twenty-seven people have been made homeless as a result of the unrest, which broke out following protests over a knife attack that left a man seriously injured.

[ ‘Our little girl had just had a bath and was petrified’: Belfast residents in fear after unrestOpens in new window ]

A 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, was remanded in custody at Belfast magistrates’ court on Wednesday for four weeks after being charged with attempted murder in relation to Monday’s attack.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the victim, appealed for calm in a statement that stressed the “deeply valuable contribution” migrants make.

However, in anticipation of further disruption, some schools and businesses closed early on Wednesday while public transport was suspended by teatime.

Anti-immigration protesters also staged a demonstration in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon, when a large crowd descended on Leinster House.

Gardaí man a barricade at Kildare Street in Dublin on Wednesday as anti-immigration protesters staged a demonstration outside Leinster House. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

There was a heavy Garda presence in place at the Dáil while surrounding areas had been cordoned off in advance of their arrival.

[ Senior Government figures defend Common Travel Area following Belfast knife attackOpens in new window ]

Protests also took place in Derry on Wednesday night, where police reported items having been set alight on the Ardmore Road.

Other protests, including at Stormont, took place peacefully.

Executive ministers issued a joint statement in which they “collectively and unequivocally” condemned the “disorder, violence and intimidation we witnessed in our communities”. They urged people to “reject violence, reject division and allow the rule of law to prevail”.

“The eyes of the world are watching us this week and the actions we take, as individuals and as a society, will shape how we are viewed and how our communities move forward,” they said.

The knife attack in Belfast was “deeply shocking” but is “now subject to legal proceedings, and justice must be allowed to run its course”.

“Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur. There can be no justification for attacking homes, burning family cars, damaging businesses and damaging our public transport and our roads.

“It furthers no cause and benefits no one.”

Stephen Ogilvie’s family said in their statement they were “devastated by the horrific attack” but pleaded for calm.

The victim, who is in his 40s, lost his left eye and suffered deep cuts to his head, face and back, a court heard on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident,” the family statement said.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work.”