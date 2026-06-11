US teen phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus stuns again in Oslo as Mark English unable to finish

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya and Cooper Lutkenhaus of US at the Bislett Games in Oslo on Wednesday. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

An utterly stellar 800 metres at the Oslo Bislett Games proved a little too hot for Mark English to handle as the US teen phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus once again defied logic with another thrilling victory.

Three days after the 17-year-old became the youngest-ever winner of a men’s event in the Diamond League in Stockholm, Lutkenhaus this time took down the World and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya, holding on in a frantic dive for the line and clocking a lifetime best of 1:42.08.

That’s also the fastest time in the world this year. Wanyonyi, still only 21, did everything possible to chase down Lutkenhaus in the home stretch, but had to settle for second in 1:42.09, after the photo finish separated the two.

The bell was reached in a sizzling 49.81 seconds, with English back in ninth place. After losing further ground down the backstretch, English dropped out shortly after the 600m mark, something clearly not right for the 33-year-old after he’d produced a season best of 1:43.80 in Rome just six days ago.

Lutkenhaus is now unbeaten in seven races this year, including at the World Indoor Championships in March, and it now seems only a matter of time before he challenges the world record of 1:40.91 which has belonged to David Rudisha since 2012.

The sixth stop on the Diamond League, the meeting also featured the Dream Mile, where Andrew Coscoran also went up against some of the best middle-distance runners around. Still in contention coming into the home straight, Coscoran had to settle for eighth place in 3:49.68, just off his Irish record of 3:49.26. In another photo finish, Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot was given the win in 3:48.21, the same time as Yared Nuguse from the US.

Another teen phenom, Gout Gout, made his Diamond League debut in the men’s 200m, but the 18-year-old Australian had to bow to the Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, who won comfortably in 19.84, Gout finishing back in sixth in 20.50.

Earlier, Ireland’s Orla Comerford enjoyed an emphatic win in the multi-category 100m para race, running a best of 11.78 seconds, with Fleur Jong from the Netherlands second in 11.90. Ireland’s Lana Sutton was fourth in 12.88.

Eimear Maher from Dundrum, south Dublin, also finished second in the National 1,500m in a time of 4:09.93.

The women’s 400m was dominated by European runners, Henriette Jaeger from Norway delighting the home crowd when winning in 49.52 seconds, and the favourite now for the European Championship title in Birmingham in August.