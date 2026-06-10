James Lowe is box office. Leinster and Ireland do not have a winger of his ilk

James Lowe has confirmed he will leave Leinster at the end of the season. Photo: INPHO/Ben Brady

It’s not personal, it’s business, is a natty phrase that goes well on a T-shirt or mug but seems trite and shallow when discussing a real-life situation. James Lowe, cap number 1,262, will leave Leinster for Suntory Sungoliath in Tokyo this summer after nine years at the province. The actuary has spoken.

He’ll be missed, by team-mates, coaches, supporters and given his personality and sense of irreverence, the media. Life will be duller in his absence. His appeal is obvious. Lowe is box office on and off the pitch, his effervescent personality engaging whether celebrating tries, seminal moments in matches, or good-naturedly bagging team-mates for their idiosyncrasies.

He is thoughtful and interesting on most topics, rugby or otherwise, his analysis sharp and flecked with honesty, the edge generally softened by a smile and a quip. That’s the person. The player isn’t too shabby either. Lowe is more than a set of numbers, even when those numbers are hugely impressive: 71 tries in 102 appearances for Leinster, 17 tries in 45 caps for Ireland.

Leinster made him an offer he could refuse. The IRFU declined to PONI (player of national interest) up the spondulicks, to supplement a contract that with the union bump from previous deals was reputed to be worth in the ballpark of €350,000 per annum. The revised offer might have been closer to the €200,000 plus change mark.

Derisory or otherwise, the specific details are known to a few, but it doesn’t stop everyone wading out of their depth in the pool of opinion. A more vocal consensus among Leinster supporters is that they’re disappointed that he couldn’t be persuaded financially to stay. Given the stage in his career, it’s unlikely that the 33-year-old would have wanted to accept a sizeable pay cut. And few would blame him.

So was it purely a financial decision? What’s slightly problematic is whether the decision was made by the commercial or the rugby side of the house in Leinster. There would have been a collaboration, but it would be interesting to ascertain which side got the final say.

In pure rugby terms, Leinster doesn’t have a winger of his ilk, in quality or style. Nor do Ireland, the nearest stylistically, and it is not a close approximation, is probably Connacht’s Shayne Bolton.

Lowe’s power into and through the tackle regularly flummoxes opponents, accompanied by a well-timed shoulder dip or a late change in stride length. He is a prodigious left-footed kicker, perfect for a long exit strategy from the 22. His vision, timing on to the ball, ability to play out of contact, physicality and unselfishness stand out too.

Leinster doesn’t have a winger of James Lowe's ilk, in quality or style. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Lowe might not be quite as quick as he was when he first signed for Leinster at 24 in 2017, but top-end pace wasn’t a consideration in the way he played, nor did it ever represent a point of difference. Prior to qualifying to play for Ireland, he played 47 matches for Leinster in his first three seasons. He’s played 55 games for the province in the last six seasons.

Injury has been a factor, especially this season. The balance sheet boffins would have looked at an average of nine matches a season for Leinster during the latter time frame and cross-referenced it with salary demands. His availability next season and through to the World Cup in Australia would have yielded a bottom line per game figure.

James Lowe has 17 tries in 45 caps for Ireland. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

No one will begrudge him a good contract in Japan to take into retirement at some point. Before then, he’ll get one more dance in the blue jersey in next week’s URC final at Croke Park. For supporters it’s a chance to say goodbye, for Lowe an opportunity to remind his employers what they’ll be missing.

James Lowe ... in his own words

On returning from New Zealand, a trip he took for family reasons, in time to report for Six Nations duty.

“I’m like a bad smell. I’m back. Not going anywhere. I’m ready to rumble.”

On getting married in Las Vegas

“It was a lot of fun, stress free. I told the boys I would highly recommend that rather than inviting 200 people to a wedding. I was going through my guest list and I was going ‘I don’t want half you people here’.”

What it meant to break Shane Horgan’s try-scoring record for the province?

“It’s something I didn’t think about when I first game to Ireland. The personal stuff is class, but trophies are what you want at the end of the season!”

Blaming the forwards?

“It’s so easy in the backline when you are beaten, you can just scream at the forwards ‘where is the ball pressure?’ No, every team is singing off a similar hymn sheet. Kick-pressure is so important in how the game is being played and how it is being reffed.

Silverware?

“We have won the Irish Shield four years in a row!”

Privilege in playing for Leinster in the big games?

“To be part of the loss in the changing room after, it sucks as a player. Then you get to see the guys who don’t even get the chance to represent Leinster on the day, man, it sucks for them.”

James Ryan in charge of the music?

“He was, but then not any more. He was putting on stupid music that no one liked. No. He’s old enough now that he’s got proper responsibilities in the team apart from captaincy.”

Interprovincial rivalry?

“As much as the friendships that we have created over the last 10 weeks in [Ireland] camp, those are put at the door and it’s about being ready to rumble. Everyone is feeling the same but as soon as you put on a different colour jumper you want to kick the b****x out of each other.”

Pantomime villain

“Oh yeah, I’m not there to throw digs at anyone but jeepers, you either walk towards it or you stand back and watch it unfold in front of you.”

Champions Cup?

“Yeah, it’s a sick obsession. It’s heartbreaking. Every single year you try so hard and, on the day, it’s been so cruel to us for so many years, but we’ll keep going after it, and please God ...”

Read Johnny Sexton’s book?

“I probably won’t, I’m not gonna lie. You know how you can go on to see if my name’s mentioned in it, and f**k, it better be. If not, he needs to write a second one!”