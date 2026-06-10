Leaving Cert: students to sit French and history

Highly anticipated topics appeared on this year’s higher-level Irish paper two yesterday, but some unseen elements of the exam were more challenging than in previous years, teachers have said.

The State Examinations Commission has apologised for an error in the higher level biology paper, Tuesday’s second Leaving Cert exam, and says it will be taken into account in the marking scheme.

Today, students will sit French in the morning and history in the afternoon.

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Leaving Cert maths paper one: what were those who set it trying to achieve?

In today’s Letters pages Colette Griffin from Dublin 6 questions the intentions of those who set the higher level maths paper one.

“Were they trying to ensure that students left the exam hall in tears? Or that students’ confidence in their ability to sit other subjects was shattered?

“Were they perhaps trying to put students off taking higher-level maths in the future? Or were they making sure that students were doubly worried for paper two?”

Read her full letter here.

Irish Times photographer Dara Mac Dónaill visited St Nathys College in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon yesterday after Irish paper two.

I sat my Leaving Cert at St Nathys sixteen years ago, and have fond memories of it as a diverse, warm and academic school.

Many of my classmates went on to do wonderful things - doctors, pharmacists, teachers, accountants, physiotherapists, theoretical physicists - and even playing senior football for Mayo ladies.

I won’t forget the intensity of these days, though. A sense of change in the air. A final few days on the corridors of a school which had become home.

In a matter of days, these students will be done with St Nathys, and the rest of you across the country will finish with whatever school became home for you.

Leaving Certificate students Kate Molloy, Grace McDermott, Ellen Henry and Anna Mai Regan following Irish Paper two at St Nathys College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Leaving Certificate students Frank Hassett and Euan Flynn following Irish Paper two at St Nathys College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Leaving Certificate students Peter Giblin, Brooke Coleman and Danny Flynn following Irish Paper two at St Nathys College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Leaving Certificate students Aaron Fox and Aaryanna Waldron following Irish Paper two at St Nathys College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Leaving Certificate students Kate Molloy, Grace McDermott, Ellen Henry and Anna Mai Regan following Irish Paper two at St Nathys College, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The sixth day of Leaving Certificate exams kicks off at 9.30am today with French.

Almost 19,000 students were due to sit this exam across higher and ordinary level. The aural exam will follow at 12.10pm.

In the evening we will have history, which starts at 2pm and finishes at 4.50pm.

Over 14,000 students were predicted to sit this subject this year.

We will have paper review for both subjects once they are completed.

As always, please feel free to get in touch at niamh.towey@irishtimes.com.