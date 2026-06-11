Escalating violence driving surge in Palestinian deaths in West Bank

Palestinian women and a boy near the site of a demolished residential building in the village of Khirbet Qalqas, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mosab Shawer/Getty

More Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by the Israeli military or settlers in the past three years than in the previous 17 years combined, a new data analysis by Oxfam has found.

Between 2023 and the end of 2025, 1,244 Palestinians were killed, including 268 children, Oxfam says, after analysing United Nations (UN) data. Over the past two decades, more than one in five of the 2,280 Palestinians killed have been children, Oxfam says.

In the full period measured, between 2006 and the end of 2025, 129 Israeli settlers were killed, including 22 children, Oxfam says.

In Gaza, at least 72,991 people have been killed – including more than 21,000 children – and 173,212 injured by Israeli attacks since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7th, 2023, according to Gazan authorities. At least 981 of those were killed since the ceasefire last October, they say. The figures do not include people who died of indirect causes.

According to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), another 56 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank between January and early June this year, including 13 children and two women. On June 5th, a seven-month-old baby was shot dead by an Israeli soldier, while his mother was badly injured.

The data is “horrifying”, said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam’s policy lead for Palestine.

She said it was important to remember that what is happening in the West Bank and in Gaza is connected, and that many Palestinians – including her – have family inside Gaza.

“This is not just about violence, this is about a system that is designed to make a normal life for ourselves here impossible,” she said.

Israeli settlers attacking two men who were harvesting their olive trees in Huwara in the West Bank, last October. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/New York Times

“It’s the system of domination and this system of fragmentation and complete impunity that is basically playing out in different ways.”

In Gaza, Khalidi said, there is “the most extreme expression of that impunity, [while] in the West Bank, as well as in Jerusalem, we’re seeing something quieter in the media, but that is very deliberate on the ground”.

[ ‘They have been feeding on bodies under the rubble’: Rodents are latest scourge to hit GazaOpens in new window ]

The Israeli government agency which oversees the West Bank, Co-ordination of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat), directed a request for comment to the Israeli military, which said its mission in the West Bank – which it called by the biblical name Judea and Samaria – is “to safeguard the security of all residents ... Palestinians and Israelis alike”.

It added: “In situations where there is suspicion that troops did not adhere to IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] orders, the incidents are thoroughly examined, and in appropriate cases disciplinary measures are taken by commanders or a criminal investigation is opened ... When troops encounter cases of law violations by Israeli civilians, including violent incidents or incidents directed against Palestinians or their property, the troops are required to act to stop the violation.”

On Wednesday, Amnesty International released a report saying that there has been a “significant escalation” in Israeli “annexation measures”.

Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty

“Over the past three-and-a-half years, Israeli authorities have accelerated a state-sponsored campaign of ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, uprooting, dispossessing and forcibly transferring Palestinian communities. This is not the work of rogue actors or what the international community has repeatedly labelled as extremist settlers, organisations or one or two ministers. What we are witnessing is deliberate, state-led annexation, in complete violation of international law unfolding before the eyes of the entire world,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.

Amnesty International also said the international community’s “tacit or explicit support for Israeli crimes, including genocide and apartheid, or their failure to act resolutely to stop them has emboldened the Israeli authorities”.

An Israeli soldier stands near a seated Palestinian man on a rocky hillside near Dura, southwest of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday. Photograph: Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/Getty

Khalidi said she would like to see more action from the international community. “Other countries have far more power than they often admit. They can stop arms transfers, they can ban trade with illegal settlements, including goods and services. They can stop companies from profiting from occupation. They can review or suspend agreements that provide Israel with political or economic benefits while their violations continue. They can impose targeted measures on violent settlers and, most importantly, they can stop treating occupation as something to be managed rather than ended,” she said.

“Statements of concern from member states are just not enough. Palestinians have had decades of concern. What’s needed now is consequence.”