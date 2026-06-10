Leinster rugby player avoids criminal conviction for assaulting woman in Copper Face Jacks nightclub

Alan Spicer (21) of Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, was given the Probation Act after he pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman in her 20s. Photograph: Collins

A Leinster rugby player who got into a drink-fuelled nightclub row and “flicked” a beaker at a woman, causing dental injuries, has avoided a criminal conviction.

Alan Spicer (21), of Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, was celebrating his latest cap at the time of the incident at Copper Face Jacks, Jackson Court Hotel, Harcourt Street, on March 1st, Dublin District Court heard.

The 6ft 10in player, who has represented Ireland under-20s, UCD and Leinster, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assault causing harm to the woman in her 20s and paid €10,000 compensation.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the victim was left shocked, clearly distressed and was left bleeding from a cut lip, but noted Spicer admitted the offence from the outset. She accepted it was out of character as she applied the Probation Act, saying it would not affect his ability to travel.

She said she had considered the setting with a packed nightclub, loud music and a lot of intoxicated people. She remarked: “It was in this environment that mistakes happen.”

Gda Ronan Molloy, from Pearse Street station, said at 3.45am the accused, who has no prior convictions, bumped into the victim.

It resulted in an altercation, and Spicer poured his drink down the woman’s back, but she “retaliated by throwing the contents of her drink back at the accused”.

The rugby player then, using his right hand, took the hard plastic cup from her right hand and threw it at her, which struck her in the face, resulting in mouth injuries.

The garda handed in a dentist’s report to the judge, who noted that the woman sustained a cut lip, a scar and a discoloured tooth which will require a new cap.

The judge said a victim impact statement showed the woman was self-conscious about the appearance of her tooth.

The court heard that her medical expenses so far were about €1,500 and that she may need further treatment.

Questioned by defence solicitor John O’Doherty, the garda agreed Spicer flicked the plastic beaker at her. The solicitor told the officer that his client had not intended these consequences; it was a reckless action, which Molloy accepted.

The court heard that, on arrest, Spicer was co-operative and, since then, had consistently contacted the investigating garda to check if the woman was okay and whether there was anything he could do for her.

Molloy believed that it was highly unlikely that the accused would come to Garda attention again.

Character references were submitted from Spicer’s employer, the Irish Rugby Football Union, his club Clontarf and a former school principal.

The solicitor said Spicer had “far too much to drink” and was embarrassed, but it could have been much worse. He had made admissions immediately, he said.

The judge noted that the guilty plea spared the woman the anxiety of having to come to court to give evidence and relive the incident.