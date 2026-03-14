Ireland

Funeral arrangements announced of Noah Sikora (3), killed in shopping centre car park

Boy rushed to hospital following incident last Wednesday but died of injuries

Noah Sikora (3) died after being struck by a vehicle in a Dublin shopping centre. Photograph: Rip.ie
Noah Sikora (3) died after being struck by a vehicle in a Dublin shopping centre. Photograph: Rip.ie
Sarah Burns
Sat Mar 14 2026 - 14:231 MIN READ

The funeral of a three-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a car in the car park of a shopping centre in north Dublin earlier this week will take place on Monday.

Noah Sikora was treated by paramedics at the scene at Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas last Wednesday and was rushed to hospital. He subsequently died from the injuries he sustained.

The incident occurred at about 8.40am in the underground car park of the Dublin 11 shopping centre. The alarm was raised immediately and emergency services rushed to the scene.

A post on RIP.ie says Noah was the “beloved son” of Bartek and Martyna, “loving brother” to Leo and “doting grandson” to Wojtek, Dorota and Lucyna.

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“Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, uncle and aunties Marcel, Iga, Karolina and Marysia, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours,” it said.

His funeral mass will take place at St Canice’s Church in the west Dublin suburb of Finglas on Monday.

More than €21,000 has been raised for the young boy’s funeral costs and family in a GoFundMe page online.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times