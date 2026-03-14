Further death from bird flu confirmed in Co Cork

The Department of Agriculture has noted an increased number of deaths in swans from avian influenza. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A swan found dead in east Cork earlier this week has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the case, adding “an increased number of deaths in swans have been reported”.

Since the start of the year avian flu has been confirmed in 69 wild birds on the island of Ireland.

It follows the discovery of a flock of dead swans on private land at Loughaderry Lake near Castlemartyr in east Cork on Thursday.

A Department of Agriculture laboratory test of one of the dead birds on Tuesday confirmed HPAI avian influenza (H5N1).

In a statement the department reminded landowners it is their responsibility to remove dead birds suspected of avian flu.

“The department is unable to collect, remove or provide treatment to sick wild birds. Where they are not needed for surveillance, the routine collection of dead birds’ rests with the landowner,” it said.

“It is the responsibility of the local authority to safely dispose of carcasses where they are on public land.”

Five outbreaks of the HPAI strain of the virus were detected on commercial poultry farms over the winter.

Multiple bird flu cases have also been detected on poultry farms in Northern Ireland in recent months – the most recent of which were confirmed on Thursday at a commercial poultry farm in Co Tyrone.

Bird flu mainly affects wild birds such as ducks and geese, as well as domestic poultry such as chickens.