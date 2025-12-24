One dead following overnight crash in Limerick

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A person has died in an overnight road crash in Limerick.

The collision involving a lorry and a car occurred on the N20 road in the Bruree area at about 2am on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have preserved the scene for examination and the N20 road remains closed between O’Rourke’s Cross and Banogue. Motorists are advised to avoid the use of this road.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to contact them. Anyone who was travelling on the N20 in the Bruree area between 1:40am and 2:15am is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make that footage available.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

