Number of road deaths so far this year passes total figure for 2024

The number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year has passed total figure for 2024, according to provisional data from An Garda Síochána.

There have been 179 road deaths to date, as of Monday, 15 more compared with the same period last year.

The fatalities include 70 drivers, 42 pedestrians, 30 motorcyclists, 20 passengers, 14 cyclists, two e-scooter drivers or passengers and a pillion passenger.

There were 174 road deaths in 2024.

Three people died in two road crashes in Co Tipperary over the weekend, while a woman driver, aged in her 70s, also died over recent days after she was hospitalised following a single-car crash in Co Kerry last Wednesday.

Susan Gray, founder of the Parc road safety and victim support group, said the annual increase in road deaths was “very worrying”.

“We’re into the most dangerous time of the year, the festive period. People are being reminded but still the figures are going up and a lot of them are young people,” she said.

“To think that families are preparing for Christmas and may even have presents under the tree, will now be visiting their loved ones at graves. I can’t get that out of my head. It’s just heartbreaking and there is just so much more that could be done by the Government and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).”

Ms Gray’s husband Steve died after being knocked down by an unaccompanied learner driver on St Stephen’s Day 2004 in Inishowen, Co Donegal.

The RSA said the rise in road fatalities underscores the “urgent need” for continued vigilance and collective action.

The State agency said it remains “unwavering” in its commitment and efforts to prevent crashes, improve road safety and promote behaviours and measures that can save lives on roads.

Seán Canney, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with responsibility for road transport, said he was “devastated that the numbers are so high this year”.

“It is important we take stock of what we’re doing individually on the roads and what we’re doing in terms of providing safety, enforcement. We will renew all our efforts to make the roads safer,” he told The Irish Times.

Mr Canney also said he had confidence in the RSA but that there was “more to do” around “messaging to people”.

An Garda Síochána is conducting a enforcement operation on the roads throughout the Christmas period, which began on December 1st and will continue until January 5th, 2026.

Last week, 147 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs with more than 3,265 drivers detected for speeding offences.

A driver was found to be travelling 101km/h in a 50km/h zone on Newtownpark Avenue in Blackrock, south Co Dublin.

Another motorist was discovered driving 118km/h in a 60km/h zone in Stranorlar, Co Donegal, with a separate driver travelling 201km/h in a 120km/h region in Kinvara, Co Galway.

More than 600 vehicles were seized by gardaí for a range of offences under the Road Traffic Act 1961. About 330 fixed-charge notices were issued for using a mobile phone while driving and 85 fines handed out for failing to wear a seat belt.

An Garda Síochána said the Christmas period was one of the busiest on Irish roads and when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious crash.

“Members of An Garda Síochána are out day and night across the country as part of our enforcement campaign and will intercept drivers who are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk,” it said.