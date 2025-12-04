Irish-trained Libyan troops appear in Russia fearing deployment to Ukraine

A screenshot from social media shows members of Libya's 166 Infantry Battalion in Russia with a Russian soldier.

Libyan soldiers previously trained by former Irish Defence Forces personnel have appeared in Russia and have expressed fears they will be deployed to the frontline in Ukraine, newly emerged images and videos show.

The members of the 166 Infantry Battalion, part of the forces of eastern Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, were trained by Russian armed forces in sniping, “special raids” and other special forces tactics after being deployed to Russia last month.

The Libyans are now in neighbouring Belarus where they are expected to undergo further training with the armed forces of the Moscow ally.

Another contingent of the troops is in Yemen where they are receiving anti-insurgent training, sources said.

The 166 was trained up as a special forces unit by Irish Training Solutions (ITS), an Offaly-based company founded by former members of the Defence Forces’ elite Army Ranger Wing, in 2023 and 2024.

ITS was one of a number of international companies hired to train Haftar’s troops as he sought to professionalise his Libyan National Army and shore up the legitimacy of his rule in eastern Libya, after failing to overthrow the United Nations-recognised Tripoli government in a Russian-backed assault in 2020.

The training was an apparent breach of the extensive United Nations and European Union arms embargoes which forbid the provision of military training or equipment to forces in Libya. Ireland has previously sent ships and military personnel to help enforce the bans.

In response to queries, a solicitor for ITS told The Irish Times on Tuesday it has “no involvement in Libya” and have no knowledge of the deployment of troops to other countries.

There is no suggestion that the Irish company knew of or were involved in the deployment of troops to Russia or Belarus, which took place months after the training by ITS.

The presence of Irish-trained troops in Russia and Belarus has the potential to cause fresh embarrassment for the Irish Government, which hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his first State visit to Ireland this week.

The Irish Times has reviewed messages, videos and images showing the presence of the 166 in Russia and its close ally Belarus.

The messages show several troops expressing concern they will be sent to fight with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Images of 166 members in Russia reviewed by The Irish Times show soldiers using Russian uniforms and equipment.

The photos of the 166 soldiers in Russia were verified and confirmed to The Irish Times by a former ITS instructor who helped train them in Libya.

One soldier expressed fear they would be sent to Ukraine, according to messages reviewed by The Irish Times.

Another said they have been told by their superiors they will not be sent to Ukraine but that “we are ready to go to war at any time”.

Russia has previously used foreign troops. Facing growing manpower shortages, Russia last year sent North Korean troops to the frontline, where they used Russian equipment and operated under Russian command.

Haftar has been forging close links with Moscow in the last two years, seeking international support and recognition while offering Russia a foothold to build up an expanding military influence in Africa.

In September, Russian defence minister Andrey Belousov hosted Haftar in Moscow where they discussed military co-operation, according to Russian state media.

Russia has also provided extensive material to Haftar’s forces, including aircraft and armoured vehicles. His forces also receive training from Russia’s Africa Corps, which was formed from the remnants of the notorious Wagner group.

Haftar has also deepened relations with Belarus, which last year provided training to his 87th Special Forces Battalion.

ITS, which is run by former Defence Forces members Danny Cluskey, Darren Kelly and Nigel McCormack, is understood to have recently wrapped up its Libyan operations.

A Dubai-based company, SOF Training, was set up partway through the training and began paying out trainers’ salaries.

Last year, revelations in The Irish Times of the company’s involvement in Libya triggered investigations by the Garda Special Detective Unit and the Government over whether ITS had breached international sanctions.

However, no charges were brought.

It prompted an internal Defence Forces investigation and a warning to serving troops against undertaking mercenary work.

It is not the first time ITS-trained troops have turned up abroad. Last year, 95 Libyan nationals, including some trained by ITS, were arrested at the secret military training camp in South Africa before being deported.