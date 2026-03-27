World’s biggest collection of cuckoo clocks opens to public in Waterford

The largest public collection of cuckoo clocks have gone on permanent display at the Irish Museum of Time in Waterford. Video: Enda O'Dowd

In the long, cold months of a Black Forest winter, 18th century German farmers yearned to hear the cuckoo’s call to herald the return of spring.

So they did the next best thing and created their own calling bird inside timepieces that would tick away the dark hours.

Now 400 of the cuckoo clocks they made and inspired have arrived in Ireland, where they make up the largest public collection of their kind in the world.

The clocks have joined the 600 other pieces on display at the Museum of Time in Waterford city, where they were unveiled to the public for the first time on Friday.

Museum benefactor David Boles bought the collection from two brothers in England who had built it up over 50 years, before taking the difficult decision to close in 2024.

Since then, the clocks have been carefully cleaned, restored and relocated to a specially fitted out extension of the Museum of Time where the walls are now covered in pieces of all sizes and ages.

Eamonn McEneaney, who manages the project and designed the backdrop to resemble the German forest of the clocks’ origins, described the extraordinary workmanship that went into them.

“They’re made of local timber, with the flora, fauna and fungi of the region carved into them,” he said.

“The sound of the cuckoo is made from a little bellows and tiny organ pipes. It’s simple but also really clever.

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“You have the technological genius of the clock mechanism, the decorative carvings and the sound of the Black Forest. They’re quite exquisite.”

They come at one of the busiest times of the year for the museum as all the working clocks have to be put forward an hour when official summertime begins this Sunday.

“We have about 20 of the cuckoo clocks going, which is all you could have really because of the noise. If they were all going, the staff would literally go cuckoo,” McEneaney said.

Boles, who donated his own extensive collection of clocks to establish the Museum of Time in 2021, said he was delighted to bring this legacy of the Black Forest to Ireland.

“This enchanting region gave rise to timepieces that are both mechanical marvels and timeless works of art,” he said.

Among the exhibition’s highlights are oversized showpieces, delicate miniatures, table clocks, wall clocks, clocks that needed winding daily and others that required a visit from the local horologist for resetting only once every eight days.

Minister of State for Heritage, John Cummins, who attended the opening of the collection, said it was a “remarkable celebration of craftsmanship, heritage and imagination”.

He said it also “highlights the power of cultural investment and philanthropy in bringing world-class collections to Irish audiences”.