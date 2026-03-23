Marine Le Pen claims ‘resounding’ far-right win, but mayoral losses tell different story

Emmanuel Grégoire cycling to City Hall, Paris, following his victory in the city's mayoral election on Sunday. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

The far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen failed to win mayoral races in key major cities in French local elections at the weekend that have kicked off jostling for next year’s presidential election.

Mayoral hopefuls for the party were defeated by left-wing candidates in Marseille and Nimes and by a right-wing coalition in Toulon, indicating the party still struggles to appeal to a majority of voters in major contests even as it strengthens its base.

The party had deployed two of its national deputies and a member of the European Parliament to contest the three races, hoping for symbolic breakthroughs that would lend it momentum as campaigning for 2027 begins.

Nevertheless, the party claimed a major success in its doubling of elected municipal councillors compared to a previous record achieved in 2014. It also took heart in the election of a candidate from an allied party as mayor of Nice.

“This is a resounding victory and a vindication of the National Rally’s strategy of building strength locally,” Le Pen said as the results became clear.

Le Pen’s protege Jordan Bardella, the 30-year-old MEP who may be the party’s presidential candidate, portrayed the second-round vote on Sunday as “the start of a rebirth” ahead of next year’s contest.

He accused centre-right political forces of allowing the left to win in Marseille and Nimes by refusing to form a joint right-wing alliance.

Under the French electoral system, decisions by parties to form alliances, mergers, or to strategically withdraw can sway the second round. The results of races big and small were being studied closely for lessons that could apply to the presidential election.

In a major win for the centre-left, Emmanuel Grégoire won by a comfortable margin in Paris, retaining the city for the Socialist Party after 25 years of rule by winning 50.5 per cent of the vote – its best result since 2001.

The win came despite conditions in the second round that favoured his centre-right rival, former minister Rachida Dati, who had formed a joint front of the right-wing and centrists and was even reportedly favoured by president Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, the left-wing field was split between Grégoire and Sophia Chikirou of the party of firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Chikirou painted the Socialists as sell-outs in her campaign. She ultimately won 8 per cent of the vote, while Dati took 41.5 per cent.

Grégoire led a joyful victory procession to City Hall at the head of a convoy of bicycles, symbolising an intent to persevere with policies that reduced car traffic in the city under his former boss, outgoing Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“Tonight, Parisians have sent a message to Jordan Bardella, Marine Le Pen and those who worked behind the scenes for a union of right-wing parties,” Grégoire said in a victory speech. “Paris is not and will never be a far-right city.”

In several contests, a decision by the Socialist Party to ally with harder-left rivals France Unbowed was not rewarded by voters, with left-wing unity candidates faring worse than expected in Brest, Clermont-Ferrand and Limoges.

Such results are likely to reignite a contentious debate among the left about how to best favour its chances given Mélenchon’s determination to run for president again after a defeat in the first round in 2022.

A poll on Sunday indicated Bardella would be the clear front-runner in the first round of a presidential election. The strongest candidate to challenge him would be Edouard Philippe, a centrist former prime minister who successfully won re-election as mayor of Le Havre at the weekend. Philippe would, according to the poll, win 18 per cent of votes compared to Bardella’s 35 per cent among a wide field of candidates.

Macron cannot run in 2027 and a successor is unclear. The strategising and jostling for positions began as the results trickled in.

“The centre and the right must unite to speak with one voice in the presidential election,” Macron’s deputy Europe minister Benjamin Haddad told French media. “Division leads to defeat.”

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