Trump Doonbeg private cottage jumps in value as club declares record membership

Suite 47 at Doonbeg, a three-bed suite with sea views on the market for €795,000

A cottage at Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare has sold for almost €900,000, an increase of nearly 70 per cent in five years.

Details of the sale come at a time the club has declared record numbers of new members and amid an upsurge in its property sales.

The resort has attracted much attention since the US president brought it in 2014.

Earlier this year, Clare County Council approved a plan by the Trump family to build a 1,240sq m ballroom on site with the provision that it draw up a plan to help protect a tiny species of ​snails that live on the land.

There is mounting speculation that Trump may come to Doonbeg in September when it hosts the 2026 Irish Open.

Figures from the residential property price register show a four bed “luxury coastal living” links cottage at the Trump Ireland Doonbeg resort sold for €895,000 earlier this month. In August 2021, the same property sold for €530,000.

Last year, six properties there sold for a cumulative €3.48 million with the most expensive fetching €900,000 last October.

Doonbeg’s general manager Joe Russell said sales had remained strong with year-on-year growth.

“We are seeing strong interest from both Irish and US buyers who are increasingly seeking high-quality properties that offer a fully serviced, hassle-free experience,” he said.

“At Trump Ireland, this means everything is taken care of, from maintenance to housekeeping, concierge, spa, dining and world-class golf, which continues to resonate strongly with this segment.”

[ ‘Please refuse this nonsense’: Ballroom at Trump’s Doonbeg resort held up by single objectorOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, the club boasts record numbers of new members, each paying a joining fee of €25,000, set to rise to €30,000 next month. Subsequent annual dues depend on national or international status of members.

Those looking to purchase property at Doonbeg must first become members.

“Membership performed exceptionally well last year, with 2025 representing our strongest year on record in terms of new member acquisitions,” said Russell.

“We are very encouraged to see that 2026 is already trending ahead of that performance. We are welcoming a balanced mix of Irish and international members, which is important in maintaining the character and vibrancy of the membership.”

Russell said close to €7 million was currently being invested in the golf course and wider facilities, while preparations for the forthcoming Amgen Irish Open were adding to the club’s “sense of progress”.

Donald Trump’s son Eric, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said bringing the tournament to Trump Ireland was a “true testament to the standard of excellence that’s upheld at this property.”

The links course, designed by Australian golfing legend Greg Norman, is also one of a number of new venues recently added to the DP World Tour’s international itinerary.