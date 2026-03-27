‘Behind one there is 10 more coming’: A corner of Dublin shares its pride in Troy Parrott

On Portland Row in Dublin’s inner city, bunting, flags and posters hang from the houses where there is “so much pride” in footballer Troy Parrott despite Ireland’s defeat to the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The Irish team lost on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 draw , bringing the country’s dream of reaching the World Cup to an end.

Local man Liam Gifford described watching the penalty shoot-out as “heartbreaking”.

Owner of the The Bridge Tavern pub, Gifford has known the Parrott family all his life − the player’s grandmother Josie had a favourite seat in the pub.

On Thursday night, he said there was a “nice” crowd in the pub to watch the game, although spectators were, of course, left disappointed by the result.

Despite that, he said the area has “so much pride” in Parrott, just as there is with other local heroes − boxers Kellie Harrington and Pierce O’Leary, footballer Wes Hoolahan and actor Barry Keoghan.

“[It’s] fabulous to see him doing so well ... it’s a great area, great people,” he said, adding “it’s great motivation for all of them. Behind one there is 10 more coming up.”

Dublin's north inner city showed its pride in local hero Troy Parrott despite Ireland crashing out of World Cup contention. Photograph: Katie Mellett

Troy Parrott scored two penalties in the Czech Republic but that wasn't enough for Ireland to win. Photograph: PA

Joe Dowling watched the game from his “nice and peaceful” home. “I thought it was a great first half they played, they had everything going for them. In the second half, they sort of fell a bit down.”

The retiree, who lives on Killarney Street, said he was “a bit disappointed. But I have to say they reached the peak last night with this community, with Troy living around the corner. All the people of the community are all up for it, we’ll go again.

“We won’t give up, they’re a young team. They done their best, you can’t do any more than your best.”

He said Parrott is “loved” in the area.

“It’s great to see ... people doing something for their community and he’s lifted it, Kellie [Harrington] has lifted it, everyone has lifted it and that’s the way it is in this community.

Dublin's Portland Row is used to celebrating its local stars. Photograph: Katie Mellett

“We’re all community people and love the community, born and reared in it. It’s good for the kids growing up.”

Louise Gannon, who works behind the deli counter of the local Spar, said she remembered Parrott coming into the shop for his school lunch.

“It would have been great, a big lift for the country but next time, they’re only young. He still has his whole career ahead of him,” she said.

Another local, Gerard Mitchell, watched the game in the Hogan Stand pub.

When they went 2-0 up “everyone thought it was wrapped up but it’s never wrapped up”, he said.

“I know a lot of people turned up for work today but they wouldn’t have turned up if we’d have won that game. There would have been a lot of sick notes going around,” he joked.

“[The pride] doesn’t leave us ... we take the good but we take the bad.”

Lacey Richardson, who watched the game in a pub, said “the first half was good, we kind of fell off in the second half and sure it went to extra time and the ‘penos’ just ended it”.

“It was a bad way to go out, I actually thought they had it but it was a good game.

“They have a chance to build, so hopefully next time.”