DUP MP defends photo of herself with masked men at protest against Palestine rally

PSNI officers in riot gear with armoured vans separate counter-protesters as a pro-Palestinian march from Lurgan to Newry passes through the village of Scarva, Co Down. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A DUP MP has defended her actions following criticism after she was pictured standing with masked men during a counter-protest to a pro-Palestine march.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart received criticism from a number of political representatives including South Down MP Chris Hazzard of Sinn Féin, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna.

Hundreds turned out in the Co Down village of Scarva on Saturday in opposition to the Great March for Gaza, organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which was due to pass by on the Newry towpath en route from Lurgan to Newry.

There was a heavy police presence which focused on enforcing Parades Commission conditions of keeping those joining the march from entering Scarva, and blocked off several bridges in the village.

Police resources made available included water cannons and armoured Land Rovers, as well as TSG officers.

A pro-Palestinian march under protection of PSNI officers passes closes the village of Scarva, Co Down, as it heads from Lurgan to Newry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Lockhart criticised the police presence, saying it caused disruption to local residents, did not reduce anxiety and tension, and blocked off Scarva Bridge, where the counter-demonstration had been planned to take place.

A large number of protesters instead staged a demonstration further up the village close to a new housing development, and just across a narrow canal from the march.

March organisers have contended they were faced with “slurs hurled from an unnotified counter-protest in a field outside Scarva”.

Lockhart was photographed standing near masked individuals in Scarva as the march passed by.

In a social media post, she said: “I will never apologise for standing with my community. When tensions were high, leadership meant showing up, engaging constructively and helping ensure calm heads prevailed.

“Real leadership is not measured by social media posts after an event, but by being there when it matters most.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson backed Lockhart, describing her, along with South Down MLA Diane Forsythe and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, as “providing leadership”.

“I’ve stood on the ground in many riot situations,” he said in a post on social media site X.

A large number of armoured vans with riot police separate counter-protesters from the pro-Palestinian march at Scarva, Co Down. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Most people commenting haven’t a clue what they’re talking about. Carla, Diane, Jonathan and our councillors were in Scarva doing the hard thing.

“They weren’t there for selfies or social media posts. They were there to provide leadership, keep calm heads and help ensure a difficult situation did not become a worse one.

“Those who were actually there know the role they played.”

South Down MP Chris Hazzard, of Sinn Féin, posted on X that his constituency “is a welcoming place defined by beautiful forests, mountains, and beaches – not masked intimidation”.

He added: “Next time you visit @carlalockhart you should look into what our constituency actually has to offer, rather than standing with masked men intimidating women & children.”

Lockhart responded saying: “In the absence of their own MP I had to step in and ensure calm heads prevailed.”

She added a claim that the family of William Heenan, a man murdered by the Provisional IRA in 1985, “have tried to engage with you about the murder of their Dad. They haven’t found their MP so welcoming”.

Long put to Lockhart: “The crowd you were playing to were wearing masks and shouting abuse. You’ve yet to condemn it.”

Hanna described images from Scarva as “bleak and disturbing”. “Taunts at peaceful marchers, an MP surrounded by masked men in 2026,” she said.

“Political leaders who won’t condemn bullying and intimidation, wherever it comes from, won’t take society anywhere good.”

Meanwhile, Lockhart also hit back at criticism from Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance) after she posted: “Standing in a crowd with people covering faces with masks or scarves whilst the crowd shout obscenities and abuse is not something we should be anywhere near, never mind in the middle of.

“We all have a role to play in providing positive leadership and this falls shockingly short of it.”

Lockhart responded saying: “Playing to the crowd when you have none of the facts only serves as click bait. As an elected representative you should do better.” – PA