Limerick v Cork live updates: Follow the action from the Munster hurling final

Munster SHC final: Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Munster Hurling Final. It’s one of the landmark days in the GAA calendar regardless of the teams involved, but it’s also a repeat of last year’s final between rivals Limerick and Cork. It will also be the fourth time this year that Ben O’Connor and John Kiely meet on the sideline, with Limerick winning the two league encounters and Cork winning the Munster round-robin tie.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be hopping for this one. Throw-in is at 2pm.