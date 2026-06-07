Gaelic Games

Limerick v Cork live updates: Follow the action from the Munster hurling final

The Munster title is at stake in the latest battle between the two great rivals

Cork’s Robert Downey with Aidan O'Connor of Limerick. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Cork’s Robert Downey with Aidan O'Connor of Limerick. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Sun Jun 07 2026 - 12:26

Munster SHC final: Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

7 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s Munster Hurling Final. It’s one of the landmark days in the GAA calendar regardless of the teams involved, but it’s also a repeat of last year’s final between rivals Limerick and Cork. It will also be the fourth time this year that Ben O’Connor and John Kiely meet on the sideline, with Limerick winning the two league encounters and Cork winning the Munster round-robin tie.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be hopping for this one. Throw-in is at 2pm.

Limerick GAACork GAAHurling ChampionshipMunster Hurling Championship