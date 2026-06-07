Nine injured in shooting near England’s World Cup base in Kansas City

Several people have been wounded in a shooting near England’s World Cup base in Kansas City, according to reports. Photograph: iStock

Nine people have been injured following a shooting near England’s World Cup base in Kansas City, Missouri.

The team were not at the hotel when the incident occurred at about 4am local time on Saturday, having been preparing for their friendly game against New Zealand in Florida.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Troost Avenue around five miles from the training base camp that Thomas Tuchel’s side will use during the tournament.

The Athletic reported that officers had been dispatched after shots were heard being fired and arrived to find a large crowd dispersing. Three adult females had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

It was later reported that nine adults had gone to various local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody but officers are continuing to patrol the location.

England are not due to arrive at the base until Saturday once they have played their final warm-up game against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Football Association declined to comment when contacted by the Press Association.

Argentina and the Netherlands are also due to be based in Kansas City during the tournament. – PA