Chiedozie Ogbene: ‘It actually gives me goosebumps to see how well they stepped up’

Heimir Hallgrímsson signed off for his season’s work in Montreal on Friday night with one last salute to the near 70 players he now feels he has at his disposal. “We are richer and we are deeper than we were before,” the Ireland manager said. “That’s the investment.”

No one had invested more time and toil over the past month than Chiedozie Ogbene and James Abankwah. The duo were the only players who had been with Hallgrímsson for every minute of the 25 days of international duty across May and June camps in Spain, at home and here. As the senior of the two and one of the most experienced players left in the final Ireland match day panel of 2025/26, Ogbene’s observations on it all are both helpful and hugely informed.

It was the winger’s speed of mind and body which had helped him plunder the equaliser at Stade Saputo on Friday night to ensure a campaign of so many new highs, as well as some crushing lows, ended on a positive note.

“The guys that were called upon, Dawson [Devoy], Jaden [Umeh], we could go through the whole squad, they fitted right in. Even in training, the quality was still top,” Ogbene said after the 1-1 draw with World Cup co-hosts Canada. “We’re trying to create this DNA, where no matter who comes in, League of Ireland players, anyone playing in Europe, anyone playing in England, they all know the system and it’s just flowing for us.”

Bohemians captain Devoy had been handed his international debut in midfield and Ogbene’s fellow Cork man Umeh a first start against Jesse Marsch’s side. In the most stark game of two halves Ireland were completely overrun in the opening 45 minutes, blessed to only trail 1-0 courtesy of Jake O’Brien’s 23rd-minute own goal.

Hallgrímsson called on more experience at the interval and saw his men respond to his message. When Jamie McGrath was on the wrong end of a wild swing of Cyle Larin’s boot, Parrott had a 60th-minute spot kick to level. He missed his fourth of the season but Ogbene saved his skin. Mason Melia could have truly spoiled the party but saw a late shot bravely saved by Max Crepeau.

Down the stretch, Hallgrímsson handed out further international debuts – to Joe Hodge, Kian Leavy and Adam Brennan. Seeing a trio of domestic players feature in an impressive fightback pleased Ogbene no end.

“I was really proud of how the two weeks have gone,” he said. “Obviously, we had more League of Ireland players there. It actually gives me goosebumps to see how well they stepped up, the way they pushed everyone else in training. So I’m really excited for the future of Ireland.”

Liam Millar of Canada controls the ball against Chiedozie Ogbene. Photograph: Getty

Having beaten Qatar then held Canada, Hallgrímsson had useful intel for Marsch. The duo connected backstage at Stade Saputo for a debrief. Before that the manager pointed to ever-presents Abankwah and Ogbene as players hopes to “see them take a huge step when they start the next season”.

With 35 caps already to his name and fresh from turning 29, Ogbene may seem an unlikely project player. But he’s in agreement with his manager.

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“I try to be a sponge as much as I can. I’m 29 now, I know you say I’m a regular, but if I was the best player in the world, then I’d be playing at Real Madrid,” he said. “So obviously I still have things to learn. I’m trying to master my game. Every day is a learning day. I’m trying to do, trying to learn as much as I can under this manager because I think he’s helped transform my game in terms of tactically, especially the way we’re trying to play transitional football. That suits me really well.”

Some of the 24 who’d crossed the Atlantic opted to stay this side and head off in various vacation directions. The team flew home commercial given how many had made their own plans. Ogbene will rest in Cork before what he hopes will be a season of re-establishing himself at newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

“I’m excited to go back. I’ve been told that I’m going to be coming back for preseason unless I’m told otherwise,” added Ogbene, who only featured 16 times this term for Ipswich and during a loan spell at Sheffield United. “I’m going to be optimistic. I’m going to go in and give everything. And if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be.

“It’s [a] business. I’ve been in a Luton team where there was really good players that were sitting on the bench. And the manager preferred my style of football. I’ve been at Rotherham where I was favourite among the managers. And then you go to another team, maybe you’re not high up in the pecking order. So I think having all these ups and downs has kind of woke me up that everyone just has to be ready whenever you’re called upon.”