Croke Park stadium director expects sell-out Katie Taylor fight

There is confidence Katie Taylor's Croke Park fight can be sold out. Photograph: Collins

Croke Park management is confident all 82,300 tickets to Katie Taylor’s upcoming fight will be sold, but it remains unclear if the first boxing match at the stadium since Muhammad Ali defeated Alvin Lewis in 1972 will be screened on free-to-air TV.

Stadium director Peter McKenna said there was a “Croke Park factor” to the highly anticipated bout in September.

Promoters Eddie Hearn of Matchroom and Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions are confident they can sell out the event, he said, even though there were tickets left over for her 2023 fight at the 3Arena.

“I think they bring an expertise and experience to these types of events that will make it happen,” McKenna told RTÉ on Sunday.

However, for those who do not make it to the stadium, he could not confirm if the fight would be broadcast on a free-to-air basis.

“I don’t know if the promoters have a free-to-air model in mind, but they have a Netflix programme associated with Katie and DAZN are part of the Matchroom group in terms of worldwide broadcasting. That will be resolved in the next six weeks or so.”

Taylor is due to embark on a 32-county tour to drum up interest for her final bout. The 39-year-old will fight French boxer Flora Pili.

The Croke Park fight was mooted for years but negotiations broke down over the costs of hiring the venue and who would foot the security bill.

When asked what Hearn meant when he recently said relationships with the GAA did “not get off to the best start”, McKenna responded: “We know that Croke Park has a value.

[ Katie Taylor sees her dream to fight in Croke Park come back to life: ‘I have goosebumps’Opens in new window ]

“We see ourselves in the same light as the Bernabéu or the Nou Camp or Wembley. We believe we can command that value.

“Like any negotiations, we go backwards and forwards. We pushed for a deal and in the backwards and forwards, we came up a deal that made everyone happy.”

He said he and members of An Garda Síochána had attended the Tyson Fury versus Arslanbek Makhmudov fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April in preparation for the event.

“The costs when they arrive will be the responsibility of the promoter, but we will be working with the promoter and the gardaí to ensure that all the security arrangements are in place,” he said.

McKenna pointed out that 83 per cent of all revenue from events in Croke Park goes back into the GAA.