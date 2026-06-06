Residents facing eviction from retirement village given 11th-hour extension

Disabled and elderly residents due to be evicted on Saturday from a west Sligo retirement village have had the threat of having to leave pushed back by six months.

In a recent letter, landlord Nasso BK Holdings Ltd said that while they could remain in their homes for that additional period, “the original notice of termination remains legally effective and in place”.

It said this would be the situation “while longer-term arrangements are explored”.

The tenants, who have health problems including Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and cancer, among others, were issued the notice of termination last November from their six purpose-built, age-friendly homes for people with special needs in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, despite no other suitable accommodation being available locally.

“I was distraught when I read it because it said the eviction notice still stands,” resident Elizabeth Stewart (84) told The Irish Times about the recent letter. “It’s definitely not the peace of mind we were hoping for. They can change their mind at any time. There’s nothing certain. It’s still at the back of our minds.”

Stewart said she held out no hope of finding other houses.

“I’m just hoping that maybe they sell them to somebody who will agree to rent them indefinitely,” said Stewart, the sole carer for her husband Frank (88), who has Alzheimer’s disease.

“Today was supposed to be my last day,” said another tenant, Justin Carroll (58), who has MS. “The fact that there was a ray of hope meant everything. I’m relieved I can stay in the house. I’m just happy to be left here.”

It is thought that the reason the landlord has not issued new tenancy agreements could relate to new rental laws brought in by the Government last March. Under the Residential Tenancies Act 2026, new tenancies created after March 1st must have a minimum duration of six years.

Local Independent Cllr Joe Queenan, who had been representing the tenants in talks with the landlord and Sligo County Council, believes the six-month eviction extension is a result of that new provision. “I do, because as you know, a new contract now is a six-year contract. I’ve no doubt that’s the reason why the landlord [brought in a] six-month extension. The landlord explained to me that was the legal advice that was given to them.” he said.

“I can see how the six-month thing could throw people off. I know in six months’ time we’ll get it renewed again, the tenants won’t be asked to leave the house, I’m sure of that,” he said.

Nasso BK Holdings wants to sell six of its investment properties in the retirement village surrounding Sonas Nursing Home, which is owned by a separate operator, Ethos Care.

The Athlone-based company outlined in the letter that they had explored possible solutions to accommodating the tenants with Sligo County Council, approved housing bodies and local politicians, but “these efforts did not result in a viable solution”.

The letter also acknowledged “the uncertainty and distress” their decision to sell had caused the tenants.

In response to queries, Nasso BK Holdings said there were no current talks with Sligo County Council.

“As we said in our letter to residents our door remains open for constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders. There are no current talks ongoing with Sligo County Council but we remain hopeful a resolution can be found to the current situation,” the company said.

Sligo County Council has been contacted for comment.