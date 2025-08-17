How much do you need to be paid to oversee a crowd of needy TDs? €250,000, it turns out

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy in the Dáil chamber earlier this year during the row over speaking time arrangements. Applications closed this week for the position of clerk of Dáil Éireann, the most senior role in the Oireachtas.

A change is coming in Leinster House with applications this week closing for the position of clerk of Dáil Éireann, the most senior role in the Oireachtas.

A successor to Peter Finnegan, who was formally appointed in early 2016 after acting as clerk for more than a year, is being sought. The clerk is the chief procedural adviser to the Ceann Comhairle, the Dáil’s chairperson, and to other members of the House.

For outsiders, it’s a job that generally goes under the radar, other than when TDs and senators kick up about procedural matters or when the clerk is brought before a committee amid controversy such as over the purchase of an €850,000 printer that couldn’t fit into the building.

The Komori printer purchased for the Houses of the Oireachtas was too big for its designated room so remedial works had to take place. Photograph: RTÉ News.

“The Clerk has a number of statutory functions which recognise the impartial and non-political nature of their office, including functions under the Electoral Acts and the Ethics in Public Office Acts,” according to the job advert.

Finnegan was earlier this year drawn into the speaking rights dispute, which effectively centred on Government-supporting Independent TDs seeking to be treated as Opposition deputies. This delayed the business of the 34th Dáil for weeks and saw Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy survive a confidence vote over her handling of the issue.

The clerk of Dáil Éireann, Peter Finnegan, arriving at Leinster House. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The clerk published a report which concluded Murphy had complied with proper procedures when deeming the changes to the Dáil rules had been carried, without putting it to a vote.

If overseeing a crowd of needy TDs doesn’t sound like your idea of a plum job, there is at least the salary. The role comes with an attractive annual pay packet, set at secretary general level, of €247,985.

Tourism bosses see upside of Norman invasion

Plans to celebrate Ireland’s Norman heritage as part of a 2027 Europe-wide initiative were met with some opposition on their announcement earlier this summer by Minister for Heritage James Browne.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh noted that “only a short time has passed since Fine Gael tried to commemorate the Black and Tans, and now Fianna Fáil is trying to go further by dedicating an entire year in celebration of 1,000 years since the birth of William the Conqueror”.

Sinn Féin spokesman on Gaeilge Aengus Ó Snodaigh was critical of Government plans to mark the 1,000th anniversary of the Normans. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Normans departed Normandy, France, and conquered England in 1066 before Strongbow and co landed at Bannow Bay in Co Wexford a century later to help Dermot McMurrough recover the kingdom of Leinster.

Their arrival set in train 850 years of Irish oppression but left some marks in terms of architecture and even surnames – with Burkes, Joyces, Powers, Walshes and Lynchs having been fixtures here for so long that many assume they are native.

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife, from 1854, by Daniel Maclise. Photograph: National Gallery of Ireland

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke has told Wicklow-Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne that planning for ‘The Year of the Normans’ celebrations continues. He said Tourism Ireland recently met counterparts from Normandy and stands “ready to play its part to maximise any opportunities that may arise to grow tourism from France”.

Fáilte Ireland said it is working with Wexford County Council on the “Wexfordia” project, which will see €10.76 million invested in three areas – a Norman Experience in New Ross, the refurbishment of the town’s Dunbrody Famine Ship; and on “compelling tourism experiences” at Hook Lighthouse and the Irish National Heritage Park.

The Dunbrody Famine Ship in New Ross.

Whatever about the tourism potential from an invasion of Norman ancestors, Ó Snodaigh is unimpressed at the optics. “What will they think of next? A Festival of Cromwell? A Famine Queen Jubilee?”

Co Kerry community gets to knows its onion (baskets)

Cromwell and the Black and Tans do not feature on the programme for National Heritage Week, which kicks off this Saturday under the theme ‘Exploring Our Foundations’.

Organised by the Heritage Council, it invites members of the public “to delve into the building blocks of our heritage; not just the structures, but the landscapes and cultural activities that have shaped us”.

The Fingal Mummers at the launch of National Heritage Week, which takes place from August 16th to 24th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

More than 2,000 events are due to take place across the State, with one taking place in Co Kerry on Monday catching the eye during a scan of the programme: the Maharees/Castlegregory Onion Basket Revival.

These willow baskets, organisers say, were used in the harvesting of onions and potatoes but were lost over the decades during the shift from natural to man-made materials.

The Maharees/Castlegregory Onion Basket Revival project sought to re-create a once integral part of community life in the area. Photograph: Heritage Week

“An archival photograph and descriptions from community elders formed the basis for a demonstration model,” according to the blurb. “A two-day workshop followed in which basket maker Diane Southey imparted the onion-basket-making skills to a group of community members.

“The baskets and their stories have inspired much conversation and nostalgia about times past and we hope to continue this with a panel discussion on the history of the baskets and this basket project.”

Other Heritage Week events include an ‘Astrophotography with Your Smartphone’ workshop in Connemara National Park, a ‘Rewild Your Child’ event in Monasterevin, and a ‘Make Prehistoric Pottery’ class in Castlebar.

Flatley lets flute do the talking amid Áras speculation

A symbolic baton was passed on Wexford town’s quayside last Sunday. A wooden harp was presented to lord mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly to mark the beginning of the city’s stint as host of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026.

Members of the O'Donoghue dance school from Ballycanew, Co Wexford entertaining the crowds in Wexford town centre during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The fleadh is said to have brought more than 1.4 million people to Wexford, and to have generated tens of millions for the economy, during its two-year southeast run. Had the visit of Ed Sheeran been less of a secret it could have brought in even more. The Wexford People estimated, perhaps conservatively, that 900,000 pints were sold during this year’s event which, at a loose average of €7 each, would have generated some €6.3 million.

Kelly, a DUP councillor, said Wexford would “prove a very hard act to follow” but Belfast was “delighted” to be selected by organising body Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann to take on hosting duties.

“Let the countdown begin,” she said.

Lord mayor of Belfast Tracy Kelly (second right) was presented with a ‘Fleadh harp’ by mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan. Photograph: Belfast City Council

A different countdown is on for others who visited Wexford and have intentions around the passing of a less symbolic baton – the keys to Arás an Uachtaráin.

Michael D Higgins, whose 14 years as President are nearly up, opened the fleadh with a speech about the Irish language and culture, but he later told reporters he felt compelled to speak about the “incredible destruction of an entire people” in Gaza.

Seeking to succeed him is Catherine Connolly. Confirmed as a candidate for the race, she posted a photograph on X from outside the town’s Premier chipper with a busking young banjo player.

Independent TD and presidential candidate Catherine Connolly in Wexford during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Photograph: X

“I’m inspired by the creativity of our musicians, especially our young people, and delighted to see them carrying forward our proud musical traditions,” the Galway West TD said, sounding somewhat like Higgins already.

Former Riverdance star Michael Flatley, who has told the High Court but few others of his intention to seek a nomination, was also in town. He stopped for photographs but had little to add when asked about his presidential ambitions. Flatley later put on a solo flute performance on a stage on Wexford’s quay.