Thousands of Irish fans in Prague dare to hope: ‘We’re gonna nab it’

Fans on tour: Stuart O’Callaghan from Co Wicklow in a Czech jersey, while others are clad in green. Photograph: Jack Power

The only Czech jersey spotted in the centre of Prague is being worn by an Irish man. The takeover of the capital’s old town by the thousands of travelling Irish supporters is absolute.

“I think it’ll go to penalties and I think Caoimhin [Kelleher] will do a job for us,” says Stuart O’Callaghan, from Co Wicklow, the man in the Czech jersey. He’s doing a Petr Cech bit, and so has the head guard and keeper gloves on too. The rest of his mates are wearing green.

They were among the many Irish out on the town on Wednesday night. “It was good, yeah, stayed up to about 4am. There was a couple lads dragging in about 6am or 7am, not sure where they were,” says Stuart. “It’s a great atmosphere and the Czechs are very welcoming.”

Ireland fans have made their way to Prague, Czech Republic ahead of the World Cup playoff. Video: Jack Power

Like yesterday, rolling chants of “Troy Parrott’s on fire” and “Come on you Boys in Green” are ringing around the city.

“I think we’re gonna nab it, 2-1 win, whether that’s in normal time, extra time unsure, but I’m confident Ireland will get the win,” says Diarmuid Brosnan from Co Laois.

It’s well known that tickets are scarce on the ground. The Republic of Ireland were allocated 1,024 tickets for the World Cup playoff semi-final against the Czech Republic in the 19,730-capacity Fortuna Arena.

It’s more common to hear an Irish fan say they have a ticket inside the Czech home end than the away Irish one. The going rate for a last minute ticket among the Czech supporters is between €200-€300.

Local police have warned Irish fans to be wary of scams, though officers said there has been no reports of Irish supporters being stung when buying second hand tickets yet.

Even squeezing into an Irish pub to watch the match is a challenge for the ticketless supporters who’ve made the journey to Prague for the atmosphere.

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A queue had formed outside some of the Irish bars before they had even opened on Thursday morning.

“We’re locked in here for the day, we tried three Irish bars before,” says Conor O’Brien, from Carrigaline, Co Cork, after securing a table in front of a television in the Golden Kettle Irish pub, minutes after it opens its doors.

The group of lads have nearly nine hours in front of them before a ball is kicked. Does the pub even serve food? “I believe so,” says one of his mates, sounding a bit unsure.

O’Brien’s prediction? One-nil to Ireland. Parrott goal. Penalty.”

“Cagey enough game but we’ll win it 2-1, Parrott to score a late winner,” is the prediction of Ian Mathews from Tullamore. “Head was a bit sore this morning, but we’re getting going now again, quick hot dog and back at it,” he says.

It started off as a cold day in Prague, but by the afternoon the sun came out.

Several entrepreneurial spirits are selling Troy Parrott scarves, Ireland hats and match day scarves. Peter, one of the sellers, says he brought 300 scarves in his luggage to hawk to Irish fans.

“I’m hoping and praying for an Ireland 2-1 win,” says Finian McGrath, former junior minister and Dublin TD, who is in Prague on the hunt for two tickets.

“I haven’t seen anything like it,” says Mark Farrell, from Drumcondra, north Dublin, of the craic in Prague. “Last time we were in a World Cup playoff was Copenhagen and I was there as well, 2017, this beats it; 2-1, they’ll score first and then they’ll sit back, and we’ll get it towards the end.”

Dare to hope.