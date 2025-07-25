Michael Flatley intends to make presidential bid, his barrister confirms

The Irish-American is 'to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland'. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Michael Flatley intends to make a presidential bid, a barrister for the Lord of the Dance choreographer has confirmed.

Barrister Ronnie Hudson notified the court on Friday of a “material change in circumstances” for Flatley during a High Court case he has taken in relation to works carried out at his Cork mansion.

Flatley is to move back to Ireland within the next 14 days and look to run in the presidential election this autumn, his barrister confirmed.

[ Tony Holohan ‘reflecting’ on how to contribute to public life in futureOpens in new window ]

The dancer, who is eligible to run as an Irish citizen, had strongly hinted at a presidential bid last week, but said he had not made a final decision.

An affidavit signed by Flatley’s solicitor Maxwell Mooney was submitted to the court stating that the Irish-American is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland”.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’s term ends on November 11th. - PA