Verona Murphy confidence motion: Ceann Comhairle expected to survive Dáil vote

Main Points

A motion of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy takes place in the Dáil this afternoon.

The Government yesterday essentially changed it from a motion of no confidence to one of confidence.

The two-and-a-half hour debate will likely focus on two separate themes: How she handled the debate last Tuesday and the circumstances behind her appointment

The Government side is expected to easily win.

The Motion of Confidence in the Ceann Comhairle plus vote is expected to begin at 3.55pm with vote at about 6.30pm.

Key Reads:

01/04/25 The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe T.D speaking to media at Government Buildings, Upper Merrion Street… Photo Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Meanwhile, Cormac McQuinn has a dispatch from a post-cabinet press conference with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who spoke about the looming confidence motion.

Cormac reports:

Mr Donohoe said: “my main focus and the focus of the government is the up to 80,000 jobs that could be affected as a result of the tariffs that could be applied by the United States tomorrow.”

He has previously set out how it is possible that between 50,000 and 80,000 jobs that would have been created or retained will not be due to the trade war.

In reference to the planned additional Dáil speaking time twice per week for Independent TDs that support the Coalition and Government backbenchers Mr Donohoe continued: “The choice is eight minutes or 80,000 jobs.

“That’s the choice. And I believe the focus of the Dáil is better placed on issues that can affect jobs, that can affect the number of homes we can build in the future, and can affect the future of our economy, as opposed to the kind of behaviour we’ve seen on two different occasions since the Dáil came back.”

While the vote on Verona Murphy’s future is a foregone conclusion, one of the outstanding questions is how the fallout from the multiple blowups over the speaking rights controversy will affect proceedings in the Dáil.

There was a hint of this in the vote on the Order of Business - where the Dáil votes on the proposed agenda for the week. By tradition, the opposition calls a vote on this - partially because it gives their party leaders another short speaking slot to criticise the government.

Today was no different/ While doing so, Sinn Féin again challenged the validity of last week’s proceedings, with chief whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn saying they were “illegitimate” because of procedural failings on behalf of Ms Murphy. There were some interruptions from the opposition benches, with the Ceann Comhairle twice having to get to her feet to assert her authority. Sinn Féin also used a new provision of the Standing Orders (the validity of which they dispute, but anyway) to move an amendement, with Cork North Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire using this mechanism to back a call from the Social Democrats to put time aside for the Dáil to discuss tariffs.

Meanwhile, Labour needled backbench Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs who apparently are furious that Regional Independents will get more time in the new and contentious ‘other members’ slot than them, while Ruth Coppinger had a pop at Dublin Bay North’s Barry Heneghan, who has sought to move his seat in the Dáil in the aftermath of being caught in the crossfire of Michael Lowry’s infamous ‘two fingers’ moment.

What to take from all that?

Firstly, nothing approached the disorder seen last week nor threatened the proceedings of the Dáil.

Secondly, it seems that the opposition is going to lob issues at the Ceann Comhairle for her to figure out in real time. Think of this as throwing sand in the gears of proceedings.

Thirdly, it seems the opposition is going to continue to take rhetorical pot-shots at the government and their aligned independents at every opportunity - seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the arrangements and remind everyone of the problems they have with it.

Fourthly, the vote that was ultimately taken was comfortably won 95-72, reminding everyone that the government’s majority is more than healthy, notwithstanding the lingering bitterness.

There appears to be a cessation in major battles for the time being, but these sort of skirmishes might become a feature as the opposition seeks to keep the pressure up on both the government, the Regional Independents, and the Ceann Comhairle.

Confidence vote in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to be taken at 6.30pm

Harry McGee writes: The Government expects the motion of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy will be easily passed after a two-and-a-half hour debate this afternoon.

As expected, the Government on Monday brought forward an amendment that essentially changed the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence into a Government motion of confidence.

This will allow the Government to control the debate, by opening and closing it.

Most TDs who spoke to The Irish Times on Monday were of the view that the bitter rows and acrimony of last week would not be repeated.

However, one Opposition TD said it would be “tense”. Another said it would be firm from both sides but not a noisy row.

As expected, the Opposition has tabled an amendment that notes that under Standing Order (rule) 10, the Ceann Comhairle must retain the confidence of both Government and Opposition members.

“That the Ceann Comhairle no longer retains the confidence of opposition TDs of this House”," it states.

The debate will focus on two separate themes.

The first is the way the Ceann Comhairle handled the debate last Tuesday, if she mis-stepped and if was there a reason behind that. The Opposition are obviously of the view that she sided with the Government, either through accident or design. The Government, and she, deny that.

Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan published a report on Wednesday of last week that concluded Ms Murphy had complied with the proper procedures when deeming the changes to the Dáil Standing Orders (rules) were carried, without putting it to a vote.

A Sinn Féin analysis of the video recording of the proceedings last Tuesday has stated that there was a clear request from a TD that a vote be taken. It has maintained that Ms Murphy had not followed proper procedure in refusing the request. It is likely, also, that the request was not heard by her when deeming the motion to have been carried.

The second theme will hark back to the circumstances behind her appointment. It was obviously one of the preliminary confidence-boosting measures for the Lowry group of Regional Independents in the early days of government-formation negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. What were the other elements of the deal?

Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats and Michael Collins of Independent Ireland have both pursued this line since January. Obviously there was some kind of arrangement hammered out with the Lowry group in relation to speaking rights.

The debate will begin at 3.55pm with the vote taken at 6.30pm.

Unsurprisingly, the Opposition whips dissented from the Government decision to amend the motion when the business committee met yesterday.

The new technical group, known as Other TDs, will have its first opportunity to speak as a distinct group during the debate today.

In advance of the vote, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said his party’s two TDs will abstain in the confidence vote.

“There is no doubt that Verona Murphy made mistakes on that day. But the people complaining of those mistakes are the people who made the working environment impossible last Tuesday,” said Mr Tóibín in a statement.