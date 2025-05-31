Ireland weather: No shortage of wind and rain this Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann has forecast unsettled weather for this bank holiday weekend, with temperatures nearing 20 degrees but rain and wind in no short supply.

Showery outbreaks will track eastwards this afternoon, with spells of sunshine and scattered showers following, according to the forecaster. Temperatures may reach highs of 15 to 20 degrees in the early evening. Those outbreaks of rain will then move into the west and northwest, gradually spreading eastwards again overnight.

Met Éireann predicts that Sunday will see highest temperatures of between 13 and 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Again, there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with most of the rain hitting the northern half of the country. The best of the sunshine should reach people in Munster and along the southeast coast.

Sunday night is forecast to be mostly dry, with lowest temperatures of between five and nine degrees. The morning of Bank Holiday Monday should remain fairly dry, Met Éireann says, though it will grow cloudier in the afternoon as rain pushes into western areas before eventually moving east. The rainfall will grow heavy and is set to be accompanied by gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures are likely to fall to between 13 and 17 degrees.

The mixed weather is expected to continue further into the week, with a mixture of sun and showers forecast in the days to come, as well as blustery conditions at times.

The forecaster suggests a much more settled picture could arrive in the second week of June. It says the weather will be drier than normal and the temperatures will likely be around or slightly above average, although this extended range forecast is more uncertain.