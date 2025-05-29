Ireland weather: Wet and windy bank holiday weekend in store

A woman walks in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, on Thursday as the wet spell continues. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

An unsettled bank holiday weekend is forecast with plenty of rain, but there will be sunny spells too, Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees on Friday with heavy showers in western counties, but it will feel mild elsewhere.

Saturday is forecast to start off mainly dry, but it is expected to become very windy along Atlantic coasts. Mixed into the gusts will be showers and longer spells of rain.

Rain is expected to spread eastward across the country through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be average for the time of year, reaching 15 to 19 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to be breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers. It will feel cooler, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Bank holiday Monday will be mainly dry, with sunny spells and a few showers. However, rain will develop in the west by the end of the day and will spread eastward on Monday night.

Met Éireann forecaster Ailis Hankinson said the weather would stay unsettled.

“There is no sign [of] a change in the next week. It is too soon to say what will happen after that,” she said.

The weather is in marked contrast to the largely warm and settled conditions enjoyed across the country from late April into last week.