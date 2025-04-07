Mayo national park boardwalk destroyed by fire

The National Parks and Wildlife Service said the Claggan Boardwalk at Wild Nephin National Park, Co Mayo, was destroyed at the weekend. Photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are investigating the cause of fires which severely damaged parts of the Wild Nephin National Park, in Co Mayo, at the weekend.

The NPWS said the Claggan Boardwalk was destroyed by the fire, which appeared to have been started on Friday night.

The 2km boardwalk leads into the Wild Nephin National Park and has attracted thousands of visitors annually since it opened in 2017. Boardwalks in national parks allow visitors to walk in a wild environment without overly affecting it.

The NPWS said that following the destruction of the Claggan Boardwalk, the trail will remain closed until further notice.

A separate fire at the forest at Letterkeen was also burning on Monday. It is understood that it started in the early hours of the morning. Several campers were evacuated overnight for their safety.

Minister of State for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan said wildfires also have a devastating impact on nature, communities and national parks and reserves.

“Wildlife may die from heat and smoke, habitats and food sources may be destroyed and vegetation severely impacted. The impact can be irreparable and have long term negative consequences,” he said.

Most of the fires appear to have been set after dark, with gardaí investigating whether they were started deliberately.

NPWS director general Niall Ó Donnchú said anyone who engages in this “reckless, senseless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions and will be subject to the full rigour of the law”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has also urged people “to act responsibly in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

IFA farm forestry chairman Pádraig Stapleton said “prevention is the best defence against forest fires. During this fire danger notice, it is advised not to have barbecues in open spaces, including disposable barbecues. Dispose of cigarettes carefully to avoid inadvertently starting a fire and do not throw rubbish away illegally.”