May bank holiday: Met Éireann forecasts mix of sun and showers; while Dublin faces traffic disruption

Traffic will be affected by the Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday, which, according to Met Éireann, is set to be mostly cloudy, with some sunny spells and showers. Photograph: Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The weather over the bank holiday weekend will be mixed with spells of rain and showers, and temperatures beginning to turn lower than over the past week.

Some transport disruption is also expected in Dublin, due to Luas works and rail changes.

Saturday is forecast to be a mixed day with scattered showers and the odd sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Some showers may turn heavy at times, with the chance of isolated thunder and highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

On Saturday night, widespread showers will continue at first, with a clearance developing from the west overnight. Dry and sunny spells will develop over the northern half of the country towards morning, Met Éireann said, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees and mist and fog expected to form too.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy overall but sunny spells will develop throughout the day alongside scattered showers, some of which will turn heavy at times with the chance of thunder.

Bank holiday Monday will also be a generally cloudy day in most areas. However, it will stay mostly dry apart from some patchy light rain and drizzle, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Looking farther to next week, current indications suggest a return of high pressure will allow conditions to become drier but remain cloudy. It will become milder towards the end of next week too.

Meanwhile, passengers are advised that significant service changes will be in place on the Luas Red Line over the bank holiday weekend, from Saturday to Monday, due to engineering works being carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

For the duration of the works, there will be a replacement bus service between Tallaght/Saggart and Heuston Luas Stop, and a Luas service from Heuston to The Point on each of these days.

Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes and a valid Luas ticket, TFI leap card or public services card with free travel is required to use the replacement bus service.

Disruption is also expected to transport services in the city centre over the bank holiday weekend due to the Dublin City Half Marathon.

There will also be changes to rail timetables, as Iarnród Éireann has announced significant service changes across Dublin’s rail network this bank holiday weekend, with major engineering works affecting Dart and Northern Commuter lines, alongside additional trains for key events.

Passengers travelling across the weekend were strongly advised to check revised timetables before departure, as extensive maintenance and upgrade works will take place between Connolly, Howth, Malahide, and Drogheda.

Dart services will be suspended between Connolly and Howth/Malahide, and northern commuter services between Dublin and Drogheda will not run, leading to widespread service disruptions.

A limited bus transfer service will operate from Drogheda and Skerries into Connolly, serving intermediate stops including Balbriggan, Donabate, Rush and Lusk.

Dublin to Belfast services will operate to a revised timetable, with bus transfers between Dublin and Drogheda.