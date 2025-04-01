Clare County Council accused of ‘intimidation’ over future of Cliffs of Moher walking trail

Some 36 local farmers allow their land to be used as part of the coastal walk. Photograph: Press 22

Irish Farmers’ Association president Francie Gorman has said any attempt to compulsorily purchase private land from farmers along the Cliffs of Moher walking trail walk will be “resisted outright”.

Mr Gorman suggested that the proposal, which was floated in a draft report about the future of the coastal walk, amounted to efforts to “intimidate and bully” landowners.

Some 36 local farmers each receive between €600 and €850 annually to allow their land to be used as part of the 18km coastal walk.

The Cliffs of Moher walking trail closed last August when a Sport Ireland audit noted significant safety issues along the route. It followed the death of three people in separate accidents while walking the trail.

A copy of a report by Tobin Consultants, which was commissioned by Clare County Council, has recommended that the local authority buy out all 36 landowners who own sections of the trail, using compulsory purchase orders (CPO) if necessary.

The report says the council “should have full title of the lands by outright purchase”. The report also warns that the trail may not be fully reopened until 2028 given the remedial action needed to make it safe.

In a statement the council acknowledged that the draft report had caused “upset to landowners” and that CPO was “never the preferred option of Clare County Council, which remained committed to continue working with local landowners in the area to ensure a walk could ultimately exist from Doolin to Hags Head.

“Clare County Council looks forward to engaging and discussing future plans for the Cliffs of Moher walk with all interested parties following the publication of the final report.”

Former Clare IFA chairman Tom Lane, who has been leading negotiations on behalf of landowners, called on the council to withdraw the CPO option and threat from the draft report.

“Instead, they should engage constructively with the farmers and the IFA so an appropriate and effective arrangement can be agreed on the Cliffs of Moher coastal walk which reflects the scale of up to 1.5 million tourists and estimated revenue of €19 million annually,” Mr Lane said.

He said the threat of CPOs has sent shock waves to landowners all over the country who have facilitated walkways in their local communities and benefited tourism.

“On the Cliffs of Moher, as a direct consequence of facilitating the walkway and making it a success through permissive access, landowners are facing the threat of a CPO. This is wrong and a complete abuse of power.”

The trail is managed by the Clare Local Development Company in partnership with Clare County Council, tourism body Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development.