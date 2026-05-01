Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY OF EASTER – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – Davy: Missa Brevis, Davy: O Salutaris hostia, arr Davy: Now the green blade riseth, Preacher The Revd P.K. McDowell, B.A., B.Th. Prebendary of Clonmethan 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – Responses: Tallis, Psalm: 18 vv 1 16, Tomkins: The First Service, Sermon in Music: Tomkins: Sing unto God. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Wednesday to Friday CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart: Missa Brevis in D, Psalm 31: 1-5, 15-16, Rose: Surely thou has tasted, Preacher: Canon Tom Layden. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Donald, Psalm 147: 1-12, Lucy Walker: The St Martin’s Service, Moore: All wisdom cometh from the Lord. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Sat. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds, Fri, & Sat. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 5th May - Responses: Donald, Psalms 27-29, Jackson in G Minor, Beach: Peace I leave with you. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 6th May - Responses: Donald, Psalm 32, Stanford in Bb, Stanford: Lighten our darkness. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 7th May - Responses: Donald, Psalm 37, Walton: The Chichester Service, Parshall: A new commandment.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/