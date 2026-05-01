Irish on Gaza flotilla say Israeli interception was like ‘game of Pac-Man’

Jamie Goldrick was about to start cutting onions when he realised something was wrong on the Shireen, the support boat for activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“We got an alert and the group chat that we are all in just started going off. There’s probably 700 different people in that group chat from all the different boats and flotillas,” he says.

The alert referred to Israel’s interception of aid ‌ships bound for Gaza in international waters near Greece, more than 1,000 nautical miles from Gaza, which flotilla organisers on Thursday, described as an “escalation of Israel’s impunity”.

The Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza ​sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12th, aiming to try to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

“At first, people thought it was the coast guard, and then we noticed a war ship in the distance. Our radio signal jammed and it went really static and then we started hearing pop songs coming through the signal like Blue Da Ba Dee by Eiffel 65. So I was down below trying to frantically upload stuff to the cloud.”

[ Seven Irish citizens held by Israel after Gaza aid flotilla intercepted in international watersOpens in new window ]

Goldrick said: “We heard someone who was purporting to be Israeli say that we were breaking international law. It became clear that boats were going out of communication; you could see boats were being boarded on the CCTV on the starlink.”

“It was almost like a game of Pac-Man. The Israelis were picking off the boats one by one and arresting them,” said the documentary film-maker.

Jamie Goldrick said he could see flotilla boats were being boarded on the CCTV

Israel’s detention of vessels involved in the Global Sumad Flotilla on Wednesday evening has been condemned by European countries.

Both Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni described the seizure of the vessels as “unlawful” and called for all their nationals to be released by the Israelis.

“It shouldn’t take Irish citizens being kidnapped in Europe to realise how rogue and lawless Israel is,” said Mikey Cullen, a poet and secondary schoolteacher from Beaumont.

He is travelling on the Giro Lama, one of the 58 vessels on the Global Sumud Flotilla of which 22 boats have been detained.

“We had more or less ran through certain procedures involving drone attacks and interception yesterday early evening.”

“Within about an hour or two into us doing the drills, word came on the radio that certain boats had been attacked, that there a naval ship and that these little ribs going around,” he said.

Rob Murphy, who is being held by Israeli forces, and Mikey Cullen

“You could kind of see the lasers in the distance; the spotlight on their guns. Initially, I think they were intimidating the boats, so they were going up pointing weapons at them ordering them to turn around and then eventually they did start abducting people.

“This should outrage everyone in the world whether you’re fanatically pro-Palestine or not. Israel’s rogue barbarity and lawlessness on the international stage is putting every single person in the world in danger. It’s set a horrific precedent where huge military powers can do whatever they like.”

Cormac O’Daly, who is a web developer from Ireland based in Vienna, believes that members of the Flotilla are still at risk.

“We are now in Greek territorial waters which should give us some kind of safety but it doesn’t when you are dealing with Israel.”

Sailing on the Blue Toys boat with six others including the President Catherine Connolly’s sister Dr Margaret Connolly and PhD student Louise McCormack, O’Daly’s cabin is laden with aid.

“In the boxes in my room right now, we have rice, pasta, flour, sugar, beans, fish, ... jam, tomato paste, energy biscuits which are high-calorie energy biscuits. Then the medical aid boxes and prosthetics for children that have lost limbs,” he said.

He is a veteran of the Flotilla, having taken part in the Viva Palestina convoy to Gaza in 2009.

He describes Israel’s actions on Wednesday night as “absolutely unprecedented”.

Cormac O'Daly on the the Blue Toys

He said that usually the Israeli authorities intercept about 150 nautical miles from Gaza as opposed to 1,000.

“It’s a crime and European governments need to do something about this. Israel has no jurisdiction international waters. For them to attacks us off the coast of Crete within international waters, it’s an act of piracy.”

O’Daly said: “Delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza should not be dangerous. At this point, we are scared. They weren’t held accountable last time. Israel has total impunity.”