Prepay Power first supplier to hike electricity and gas prices since start of Iran war

Energy suppliers in the Irish market are expected to push through prices increases for electricity and gas in the weeks ahead after Prepay Power on Friday became the first supplier to signal a hike in its tariffs. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Energy suppliers in the Irish market are expected to push through prices increases for electricity and gas in the weeks ahead after Prepay Power on Friday became the first supplier to signal a hike in its tariffs.

The increase will add around €168 to the average household’s annual electricity bill and €171 to the average gas bill.

The provider has become the first domestic energy supplier to hike its rates in the wake of the war in Iran with electricity prices to climb by 8.8 per cent and gas prices to go up by 10.6 per cent from the beginning of next month.

The pay-as-you-go operator said it had been forced to move as a result of an “increase in wholesale energy costs arising from the conflict in the Middle East”.

The supplier said it would increase the unit rate of its electricity by just under 12 per cent and the unit rate of its gas by close to 14 per cent.

However, it is not increasing its standing charge for customers, which means electricity and gas bills will go up by the lower percentages if based on average usage, according to the supplier.

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Customers pay standing charges on their bills to cover the cost of maintaining the network that transmits power to homes and businesses.

The company has around 180,000 electricity customers and it supplies gas to about 60,000 customers.

It is the first hike from the company in more than three years and it was one of the providers who held off on increasing its prices last winter when many providers increased their rates by between 10 and 15 per cent.

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“This news isn’t surprising to be honest,” said Daragh Cassidy of price comparison and switching website bonkers.ie.

“Last autumn, most of the energy suppliers hiked their electricity prices by between 10 and 15 per cent as a result of continued high wholesale electricity costs and an increase in grid and network charges. However, PrepayPower, its sister company Yuno Energy, and Electric Ireland all announced a ‘price freeze’ for the winter months.”

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He said that the price freeze meant that “up until now, these suppliers’ electricity prices were around 20 per cent cheaper than the rest of the market. But this was always unlikely to last indefinitely. And to be honest, I’m surprised the electricity hike wasn’t a bit bigger”.

Cassidy expects Electric Ireland (owned by ESB), which has close to 1.1 million customers, to announce a similar hike in its electricity prices over the coming days or weeks.

“As for gas, wholesale prices are highly volatile, but they’re up around 40 to 50 per cent since the start of the Iran war and are around three times the level they were at before the war in Ukraine broke out. Unfortunately, this was always likely to lead to a hike in gas bills eventually, and most of the other suppliers will probably follow with a similar hike over the coming weeks.”

Electric Ireland and other domestic suppliers have been contacted for comment.