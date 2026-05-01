Property developer jailed for ‘truly shocking’ assaults on three teenage boys

Cathal O'Connor pleaded guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to three 13-year-old boys at the Northwest Business Park, Collooney on March 18th, 2024.

A property developer who “lost all sense of reason” when he assaulted three young boys in a Co Sligo warehouse has been handed a prison sentence.

Cathal O’Connor (40) was on Friday sentenced at Sligo Circuit Criminal Court to five years in prison with the final three years suspended for six years. O’Connor must also pay his three victims €35,000 each by June 30th.

The father of two, of Farmleigh Manor, Sligo, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to three 13-year-old boys at the Northwest Business Park, Collooney on March 18th, 2024. Six other charges of false imprisonment and making threats to kill were taken into account.

Judge Keenan Johnson agreed to defer O’Connor’s sentence to July 1st next to allow him time to get his business affairs in order. Defence barrister Keith O’Grady told the court O’Connor employs 100 people.

A co-accused, Simon Cavanagh (39), of Brú nah Abhainn, Collooney, was sentenced to 2½ years for three counts of falsely imprisoning the boys. However, the judge suspended Cavanagh’s sentence in its entirety. Cavanagh must pay €3,000 to each victim within 12 months.

The judge described it as “an extremely serious case” which involved the sustained assault of three 13-year-old boys and the making of many threats to kill them while they were falsely imprisoned by the two accused.

He said O’Connor was correct when he told the mother of a 13-year-old girl who was made watch the whole incident that he “lost it”.

“It is absolutely clear that his judgment was clouded with rage ... he clearly allowed his anger to take over and he lost all sense of reason,” the judge said.

“His actions and the manner in which he abused the three boys both physically and verbally together with restraining them against their wills is truly shocking.”

More to follow ...