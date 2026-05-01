Trump hails ‘incredible’ blockade as oil prices surge; congressional war powers deadline approaches

Main points

US president Donald Trump said he was sticking with a naval blockade of Iranian ports amid concerns the vital Strait of Hormuz could remain closed for months

The Trump administration says hostilities in Iran have ‘terminated’, ahead of ‌an approaching congressional war powers deadline

Trump has also said Iran should be allowed to play at next month’s World Cup, where all three of their group games are due to take place in the US

‘Let them play’: Trump gives blessing for Iran to play in World Cup

Donald Trump has given his blessing to Iran competing in the US during this summer’s World Cup, stating: “Let them play.”

Iran’s participation in the finals has been uncertain since the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country on February 28th.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly insisted Iran would play as scheduled, with all three of their group games taking place in the US, and confirmed again at FIFA’s Congress on Thursday that this would be the case.

Trump was asked about Infantino’s comments in a media briefing later on Thursday, and said: “Well if Gianni said it, I’m okay.

“Did Gianni say it? Gianni Infantino – that’s a piece of work.”

Asked what would happen if Iran won, Trump replied: “If they win we’ll have to worry about that. I’m going to have to worry about that one.

“You know what, let them play. Gianni is fantastic, he’s a friend of mine, he talked about it, I said, ‘you do whatever you want’.

“You can have them, you don’t have to have them, they probably have a good team. Do they have a good team, do you have any idea?”

The reporter who posed the initial question said he had no idea.

Trump replied: “It would be hard to believe actually. But let them play, right?”

Iran would face the US in the last 32 in Dallas if both teams finished second in their respective groups.

Trump has previously said it would be “inappropriate” for Iran to play “for their own life and safety”. - Reuters

US president hails ‘incredible’ blockade as oil prices surge

US president Donald Trump said he was sticking with a naval blockade of Iranian ports amid concerns the vital Strait of Hormuz would not reopen anytime soon.

“Their economy is crashing, the blockade is incredible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Their economy is a disaster. So we’ll see how long they hold out.”

Oil prices steadied after surging on Thursday with little sign that Washington and Tehran were moving closer to an accord, as the US doubled down on a blockade and strident comments from Iran’s new leader.

A sign displays the price of unleaded petrol at a Shell gas station in Seattle, Washington state in the US. Photograph: David Ryder/Bloomberg

Brent futures initially rose to $126 a barrel — their highest level since the conflict began — before ending the session near $114. Early Friday, Brent for July delivery was trading at about $111 a barrel.

Traders are factoring in the possibility of a return to hostilities and a prolonged shutdown of the strait, which is crucial for global oil and gas flows but has been effectively shut since the US and Israel started the war on February 28th.

Pump prices across parts of the US are also rising sharply, with the national average at fresh highs and retail petrol in California soaring above $6 a gallon. That’s increasingly becoming a concern for Trump’s Republican party heading into the midterm elections.

Trump administration says hostilities in Iran ‘terminated’

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Thursday. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

A US-Iran ceasefire that began in early April has “terminated” hostilities between the two sides for the purposes of ‌an approaching congressional war powers deadline, a senior official of Donald Trump’s administration said on Thursday.

The US president faced a deadline on ​Friday to end the Iran war or make the case to Congress for extending it, but the date was most likely to pass without altering the course of the war.

“For War Powers Resolution purposes, the hostilities that began ​on Saturday, February 28, have terminated," said the official, describing the administration’s thinking.

There has been no exchange of fire between ⁠the US armed forces and Iran since a ceasefire began more than three weeks ‌ago, ‌the ​official added.

Earlier, analysts and congressional aides had said they expected Trump to notify Congress that he planned a 30-day extension or to disregard the ⁠deadline, with the administration arguing the ceasefire ​marked an end to the conflict.

The 1973 law ​allows the president 60 days to wage military action before ending it, seeking authorisation from Congress ‌or asking for a 30-day extension on ​grounds of “unavoidable military necessity” for the safety of the armed forces.

The Iran war began with ⁠airstrikes launched by Israel and the US on February ​28th. Trump formally notified Congress of the conflict 48 hours later, triggering a 60-day deadline of May 1st.

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate hearing on Thursday he understood that the 60-day clock stopped during the truce. Opposition Democrats disputed that, saying there was no such legal provision.

The US Constitution says only Congress, not the president, can declare war, but the curb does not apply for operations the administration casts as short-term or countering ‌an immediate threat.

Trump’s Republican Party ⁠holds a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress.