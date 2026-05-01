Aer Lingus expands summer schedule with new short-haul routes from Dublin and Cork

Aer Lingus will operate a total of 24 routes from Ireland to North America in 2026.

Aer Lingus will expand its summer schedule this weekend by introducing three new short-haul routes.

A new service from Cork to Nice will commence on Saturday, while two new routes from Dublin to Norway’s capital Oslo and Asturias in the north of Spain, will also take off for the first time.

Seasonal routes from Dublin to Pisa in Italy’s Tuscany region, Catania in Sicily, Nantes in France, and the Greek islands of Santorini and Corfu, will also return this weekend.

On its long-haul network, the airline’s Dublin-Denver service is also back for the summer, offering direct flights.

“Situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is growing in popularity with outdoor enthusiasts keen to explore the spectacular scenery, hiking, and outdoor activities,” Aer Lingus said.

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Aer Lingus will also introduce a further two new short-haul services this summer from Dublin to Montpellier in France from May 19th, and from Cork to Santiago, from June 1st.

For those hoping to explore the Scottish Highlands, a new Aer Lingus Regional flight, operated by Emerald Airlines, will also begin service to Inverness from May 21st, while a new route to Tours in France will fly from June 6th.

Aer Lingus will operate a total of 24 routes from Ireland to North America in summer 2026, including two new routes to Raleigh-Durham, which took off earlier this month, and Pittsburgh from May 25th.

These routes build on the airline’s Dublin hub strategy, which supports connections between North America and the airline’s European network.

Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer Reid Moody said: “Aer Lingus is launching three new routes from Dublin and Cork this weekend, alongside the return of some of our most popular seasonal destinations.

“Our summer schedule provides customers with even greater choice and flexibility for sun, culture and adventure closer to home.

“The return of our Dublin-Denver service, together with new routes to Raleigh-Durham and Pittsburgh, further strengthens our transatlantic offering for the summer season.”

Aer Lingus, founded in 1936, operates more than 100 routes from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Knock to Europe, the UK and North America.