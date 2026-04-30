Most Traveller caravans on Department of Defence lands in the Curragh have left, court told

Caravans parked on the Curragh plains near the Curragh Army camp earlier this month. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

About 30 Travellers’ caravans parked on Department of Defence and racecourse lands in the Curragh, Co Kildare, have left the area but three remain and are an encouragement to others to camp there, the High Court has heard.

The Minister for Defence, who is seeking an injunction requiring the occupants of the caravans to vacate the lands, believes their continued presence will encourage others to camp there, with all the attendant dumping and problems that go with that.

There is also concern that a large number of caravans will turn up to attend a prayer meeting in nearby Monasterevin in June.

There has been a history over decades of caravans, which have usually come from England or France, parking on the Department of Defence and Curragh Racecourse lands, usually between May and August.

There has been a corresponding history of court orders having to be obtained for their removal, with six separate non-trespass orders granted between 1992 and 2000, usually resulting in the caravans eventually moving on.

Last year, the number of caravans which turned up hit a record 89 before an order that they leave was obtained, the court heard previously.

Apart from the fact that caravans were parked on gallops areas for training horses or near army firing ranges, preventing army training exercises from taking place, the court heard one of the biggest problems caused were the “mountains of rubbish” which the caravan users left behind.

It cost more than €64,000 to clean up the rubbish after they left last year and some €185,000 the previous year, according to the Department of Defence.

Sarah Kelly, assistant principal officer in the department’s property management branch, said in an affidavit seeking the latest injunction that while most of the caravan dwellers camped there last year left voluntarily, one occupied by Nicole O’Brien was allowed to remain as she was pregnant and had four children.

She claimed she could not leave the Brownstown, Curragh location because she had given that as an address to gardaí as part of bail she had been granted.

This month, more caravans arrived, with numbers initially standing at 18, and later another 15 arrived.

Following engagement between some of the caravan occupants and the department’s lands team, most of the caravans had gone by April 27th, Kelly said.

However, O’Brien’s caravan, which she occupies, along with a second she said she owns, remain. Her partner, who was recently released from prison, is also living at the site.

A third caravan, occupied by an unidentified man who arrived last January, is also there.

The department believes historic experience has shown the presence of caravans and related vehicles and machinery encourages others to think they can trespass free of consequence.

[ Dozens of caravans parked on Curragh must leave, judge ordersOpens in new window ]

Kelly said the department is also aware members of the Travelling community will likely travel from abroad to attend an annual prayer meeting in Monasterevin in or around June.

On Wednesday, Kelley Smith, barrister for the Minister for Defence, was granted permission to serve proceedings seeking to prevent trespass against the caravan occupants still on the lands. The application was made on an ex parte (only the Minister’s side represented) basis.

Judge Brian Cregan said he was satisfied to grant short service of the proceedings on O’Brien and the persons unknown in the three caravans. The matter comes back on May 12th.