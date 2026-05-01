Leinster are masters of the late show – is that a good or bad thing?

Leinster have become masters of the late show.

Perhaps “masters” is not the right term, given the positive connotations. In an ideal world, both coaches and fans alike would prefer for blood pressure levels to avoid such spikes.

Be it desirable or otherwise, Leinster’s European matches this season have developed into a trend. The number of scores found in the final quarter, from minute 60 onwards, is, quite frankly, astonishing. They have become adept at digging results out in high-leverage situations.

It remains to be seen if such a skill is a sign of a title-winning side capable of performing in the most important moments, or an unsustainable run built by a team struggling to find form.

Leinster’s most memorable late-game intervention is undoubtedly Harry Byrne’s match-winning penalty against La Rochelle. By splitting the uprights with the last kick of the game, the outhalf turned a two-point deficit into a one-point win. This after Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw crossed for tries in the final quarter, Leinster scoring 13 of their 25 points on the day in the final 20 minutes.

This trend goes much deeper than one dramatic Aviva outing. In their six European games this season, Leinster have been trailing in half of these heading into the last 20 minutes.

To kick off the Champions Cup, Leinster scored 21 final-quarter points against Harlequins, padding out a lead that made the final scoreline look more comfortable than the game itself. A week on, 10 points in the final 20 minutes at Welford Road turned a three-point deficit into victory over Leicester.

Leinster's Dan Sheehan celebrates scoring a try with Caelan Doris. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Once the calendar turned into 2026, Leinster were at it again with the La Rochelle dramatics. Seven days on, 12 late points against Bayonne turned a losing position into a winning one.

In the European knockouts, 14 late points turned a narrow lead against the interception-hungry Edinburgh into a comfortable margin. There were 17 late points against Sale, the only European game where Leinster had a healthy lead heading into the final stages.

This isn’t just a Champions Cup trend. Leinster have been at it in the URC as well. In 2026, 136 of Leinster’s 368 points have come late on. That’s just under 37 per cent of the total haul coming in the final quarter.

What, if anything, does all this mean?

The positive interpretation is that Leinster are consistently finding points when momentum is at its most important. If you find it late on, your opponent does not have much time to wrest it back.

It could be a sign that, for all the justifiable analysis of Leinster’s at-times stuttering attack, they are wearing sides down. Difficult moments early on pay off later when Leinster have the quality and, crucially, squad depth to turn games on their head. There’s the perceived wisdom that good teams dig out results even when not at their best. Leinster’s season could well be exhibit A for such a theory.

The negative interpretation focuses on desperation. Being continually reliant on pulling results out of the fire doesn’t scream a recipe for sustainable success. At some point, variance will go against you. Other teams will eventually either stop Leinster from scoring late, or simply find the line themselves when it matters most.

Leinster’s Joe McCarthy dejected after defeat to Toulouse in the Champions Cup final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Particularly at the stage of the season where Leinster’s squad depth no longer gives them an advantage. They are now coming up against powerful French sides while devoid of a raft of important forwards; RG Snyman, Ryan Baird, Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle and the suspended Max Deegan.

Presumably, Leinster would argue that they are pulling out result after result with squad depth being tested all year. Thanks to the Lions tour last summer, they have rarely had such player disruption with key figures being drip fed back into the side, delaying the arrival of much-sought cohesion.

You could argue that such disruption has told in Leinster’s results. They have lost six URC games this year, the first time they’ve dropped such a number since the 2017/18 season. That campaign also came directly after a Lions tour.

In the last nine years, Leinster have lost more than two league games on five occasions. Four of those came after Lions series or World Cups, Leinster devoid of key players for their preseason preparation.

Perhaps this year’s late shows are a metaphor for Leinster’s season as a whole. Disrupted and suboptimal but capable of doing what’s needed.

Sides of Leinster’s quality would prefer to end contests earlier than they have been doing so. See last year’s dominant last-16 and quarter-final victories over Harlequins and Glasgow. That run did them a fat lot of good against Northampton. Despite the concerns, by being forced to act decisively late in matches, are Leinster actually more battle-hardened at this stage than they were 12 months ago?

After finding life slightly easier in years gone by, punters inevitably notice the downturn in performance, even if entertainment value has increased. Leinster will hope that, by doing things the hard way this year, they’ll be better prepared for these crucial contests than in previous years where European stars have evaded them.