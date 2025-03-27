‘Hope is all we have now’: Shock in Kenmare as search for farmer continues a week on from disappearance

Sheep farmer Michael Gaine has been missing since last Thursday morning

Shock is the great unifier in Kenmare at the moment. That, and a fondness for Michael Gaine, the local sheep farmer who has been missing for the past week.

Walking the streets of the bustling and colourful town, it is hard to find a bad word to be said about the 56-year-old. People in every street, pub and shop knew of him and had plenty of warm words.

“If you were in trouble or if there was an animal or anything in trouble and you phoned Mike he’d be with you in 10 minutes,” said Dan McCarthy, local councillor and neighbour of Mr Gaine.

“He was just that type of person.”

Mr McCarthy said the farmer’s disappearance is “a complete, devastating shock to this part of the community and our locality”.

“He would be well-known as a farmer. The family ... would be farming all their lives,” he said.

CCTV image issued by gardaí of Michael 'Mike' Gaine buying phone credit in Centra, Kenmare, Co Kerry, at 9.48am on Thursday, March 20th. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/PA Wire

Mr McCarthy runs a local garage in the town. He said Mr Gaine was a regular presence there.

“He was in the shop every morning for a cup of tea and a chat. And he’s like a big brother to my son,” he said.

Michael Hanley, another neighbour of Mr Gaine’s, had a similar view of the missing man.

“Nearly all my life I’ve known Mike, and he’s as neighbourly as they come. All the Gaines are,” he said. “I knew him and liked him and his family”.

He said the last week has been tough for the town, and everyone is waiting to see the results of the ongoing search operation, which recently expanded when the Garda Water Unit searched a local quarry.

Gardaí will be conducting checkpoints at junctions around Kenmare on Thursday morning as they continue to seek the public’s help to find Mr Gaine.

“I really hope he’ll be found alive – we all do,” said Mr Hanley. “We all just want an answer at this stage.”

He said Mr Gaine’s mother died in the last few weeks. He feared this took a toll on him. “You just don’t know what goes on in people’s minds,” he said.

“Hope is all we have now,” said Mr Hanley.

The Garda Water Unit near farmland owned by missing farmer Michael Gaine outside Kenmare, Co Kerry, on Wednesday, March 27th. Photograph: Liam Coates

John, another local who knew Mr Gaine, said he was holding out hope the missing man will be found.

The whole town is “mystified” by his sudden disappearance, he said.

“Nobody seems to know what is going on with this case,” he said, because the circumstances are so “bizarre”.

But John emphasised he remains positive that Mr Gaine will be found alive and well.

Garda sources said they have not ruled out any scenarios, including that Mr Gaine was the victim of foul play, though they stressed no firm evidence had emerged confirming he had died or that he was attacked in any way.

Initially, when Mr Gaine went missing there were fears he had gone out to tend his animals somewhere on his farm and had perhaps fallen or otherwise got into difficulty.

However, a large team of volunteers and emergency services workers has carried out extensive searches and no sign of him has been found.

On Tuesday gardaí used plant machinery to empty a slurry pit at his home and excavate outside his farm buildings.

On Wednesday the Garda Water Unit searched a disused quarry about 3km from his farmyard. It is understood nothing of note was found.