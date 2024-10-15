IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Proposal to relocate RTÉ to GPO; Sinn Féin row with Brian Stanley deepens

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: drivers warned about bogus parking QR codes and parents talk about their baby loss during pregnancy

Olga Conway during final rehersals for The Critic by Charles Villers Stanford which will be one of the featured performances of the Wexford Opera Festival. The festival opens on Friday and runs until 2nd November. Photograph: Patricio Cassinoni
Tue Oct 15 2024 - 06:55
Proposal to relocate RTÉ in GPO considered by Dublin taskforce

Relocating State broadcaster RTÉ in the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street was one a number of proposals considered by a taskforce on rejuvenating the city centre.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday ahead of the publication of the Dublin City Centre Taskforce report which he promised when he took up office.

It is understood it contains 10 proposals for initiatives to revive Dublin city centre, including recommendations for O’Connell Street with a particular focus on the GPO building.

News in Ireland

Parenting

Gill, Cathal, Claudia and Ellarose, with Danny.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Rocky Elsom: a court case in France threatens to overshadow a glittering playing career. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

World

  • Lebanon medic: ‘I can’t imagine Israel is not hitting first-aid teams on purpose’: Mohamad Hassanen unlocks a compartment in the fire engine beside him. “No weapons,” he says, pointing to the boots, helmets and other protective clothing inside. Before this, Hassanen has opened an ambulance, which holds the flak jackets and hard helmets his medics wear for their own survival. “It would never happen that ambulances carry weapons, as a medic we know the rules,” he says, writes Sally Hayden in Beirut
Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Tony Cantwell: 'Since my ADHD diagnosis I’m a more patient dad’

Listen | 33:29

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters