Your top stories on Tuesday: Proposal to relocate RTÉ to GPO; Sinn Féin row with Brian Stanley deepens

Olga Conway during final rehersals for The Critic by Charles Villers Stanford which will be one of the featured performances of the Wexford Opera Festival. The festival opens on Friday and runs until 2nd November. Photograph: Patricio Cassinoni

Relocating State broadcaster RTÉ in the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street was one a number of proposals considered by a taskforce on rejuvenating the city centre.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday ahead of the publication of the Dublin City Centre Taskforce report which he promised when he took up office.

It is understood it contains 10 proposals for initiatives to revive Dublin city centre, including recommendations for O’Connell Street with a particular focus on the GPO building.

Gill, Cathal, Claudia and Ellarose, with Danny.

Baby loss: If they had said to me, ‘you can keep him in there forever’, I would have done it: October is a difficult month for Gill Lee. It’s pregnancy and baby loss awareness month, with pregnancy and baby loss awareness day taking place on October 15th. But October also marks the second anniversary of her baby son Danny, who Gill lost when she was just over five months pregnant.

Rocky Elsom: a court case in France threatens to overshadow a glittering playing career. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Lebanon medic: ‘I can’t imagine Israel is not hitting first-aid teams on purpose’: Mohamad Hassanen unlocks a compartment in the fire engine beside him. “No weapons,” he says, pointing to the boots, helmets and other protective clothing inside. Before this, Hassanen has opened an ambulance, which holds the flak jackets and hard helmets his medics wear for their own survival. “It would never happen that ambulances carry weapons, as a medic we know the rules,” he says, writes Sally Hayden in Beirut

Lessons from an Airbnb host: ‘Someone spent four nights telling me about their sessions with a psychiatrist’: The Airbnb app makes it possible to set a price, upload your home to complete strangers worldwide, and take bookings within 11 minutes of first whim.

Tony Cantwell: 'Since my ADHD diagnosis I’m a more patient dad’ Listen | 33:29

