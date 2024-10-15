Your top stories on Tuesday: Proposal to relocate RTÉ to GPO; Sinn Féin row with Brian Stanley deepens

Proposal to relocate RTÉ in GPO considered by Dublin taskforce
Relocating State broadcaster RTÉ in the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street was one a number of proposals considered by a taskforce on rejuvenating the city centre.
Taoiseach Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday ahead of the publication of the Dublin City Centre Taskforce report which he promised when he took up office.
It is understood it contains 10 proposals for initiatives to revive Dublin city centre, including recommendations for O’Connell Street with a particular focus on the GPO building.
