Proposal to relocate RTÉ in GPO considered by Dublin taskforce

The Dublin City Centre Taskforce report recommends the GPO should be redeveloped as a major public building with a decision on future use by end of next March.

Relocating State broadcaster RTÉ in the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street was one of a number of proposals considered by a taskforce on rejuvenating the city centre.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday ahead of the publication of the Dublin City Centre Taskforce report which he promised when he took up office.

It is understood it contains 10 proposals for initiatives to revive Dublin city centre, including recommendations for O’Connell Street with a particular focus on the GPO building.

It is recommended the GPO should be redeveloped as a major public building with a decision on future use by end of next March.

Proposals were made to the taskforce for its use which include relocating RTÉ there, or putting a museum or Government department in the post office building.

The taskforce did not make a final determination on this.

One recommendation is that the regeneration of the area should be managed as a special programme.

Meanwhile Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin is on Tuesday expected to seek Government approval for the Sports Action Plan 2024-2027. This includes proposals to formalise State funding consequences – which would be a 50 per cent cut in funding – if there is a failure to achieve a 40 per cent gender balance on boards of sporting bodies.

There are also plans to include research on introducing design changes in sports facilities to meet the needs of women and girls in sport as well as assessing the need for guidance on the role of school uniforms in enabling student engagement with physical activity during a school day.

The Minister will also details plans to appoint a disability lead in Sport Ireland and review disability sport funding.

The Government is aiming to get 60 per cent of people regularly participating in sport.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will bring to Cabinet new proposals to increase planning resources.

This would see an increase in the uptake of undergraduate and postgraduate places on accredited planning courses in Ireland as well as an increase in the number of student places available on accredited planning courses.

There will also be a programme to restart planning careers in the public sector and another programme to target graduate planners who have completed their education in Ireland but are now abroad. There will be a relocation scheme to encourage them to return from abroad.

A recruitment campaign in the UK and European Economic Area will also be rolled out.

Separately, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers will bring the national payment strategy to Cabinet for approval, which will make it a requirement for all Government departments and bodies to accept cash or facilitate cash payments.