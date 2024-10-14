Ranelagh restaurant Dillinger’s to close at the start of November

Well known Ranelagh restaurant Dillinger’s is to close its doors at the start of November, its management announced in a social media post on Monday.

The restaurant, which opened in 2009, served dinner six evenings a week and was also a popular spot for brunch at weekends.

It was part of a group of restaurants that includes 777 on South Great George’s Street and the Butcher Grill, also in Ranelagh, overseen by John Farrell.

It is to open for the last time on November 4th, it was announced on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

READ MORE

“Well, friends, after 15 amazing years, it’s time for us to say goodbye,” the post said. “Back in 2009, we opened our doors with big dreams, and what a wild ride it’s been ever since! From the very first chicken & waffles to the last round of bread & butter pudding, we’ve had the absolute best time serving you all.

“To our amazing staff – you guys are the real MVPs. Your hard work, laughter, and ability to handle anything thrown your way (including the occasional kitchen chaos) made every shift unforgettable. We couldn’t have done it without you. We’ll leave you with full hearts, big smiles, and maybe a craving for one last brunch.”

The news comes two months after Dylan McGrath closed two of his restaurants, Brasserie Sixty6 and Rustic Stone, saying they were “simply not sustainable”.

The Restaurants’ Association of Ireland had lobbied extensively for the VAT rate to be reduced to 9 per cent for the sector in the recent Budget and had said the Government’s failure to do more for hospitality would result in further closures.

On Monday evening, the association’s chief executive said it was “sad to see another fine restaurant close its doors”.