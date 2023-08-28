Clonmel crash: First funerals of victims announced

The funerals of the brother and sister killed in a road crash in Clonmel will be held on Friday.

Luke (24) and Grace McSweeney (18) died along with Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, while on the way to Carlow to celebrate exam results last Friday evening.

Parish priest of Clonmel, Fr John Treacy said that the town has come together in solidarity to grieve the deaths.

“We have confirmation of Luke and Grace McSweeney. Their funeral will take place on Friday morning in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said that the McSweeney household has been open to family and friends, who have been coming to pay their respects in “large numbers”.

“It will be a very difficult few days. Yeah. I was talking to Luke and Grace’s mother and father yesterday, Paul and Bridget. And they were remarkably dignified and remarkably together at meeting and greeting Luke and Grace’s friends as they come through the doors of the house in large numbers. It’s an open house. Everybody is welcome. And they are reminiscing and remembering them. And it just is something to behold to see how composed they are, given the awful circumstances,” he said.

“It is the love of a parent for their child. It’s just you know, it’s an unspeakable, inseparable bond of love and fidelity and tenderness and compassion. And to lose that is just something that words cannot adequately describe.

“You know, to see your son or daughter growing up to 18 years of age completing their Leaving Cert, securing good results, embarking on a new phase of life in college with new opportunities and the pride, as I saw myself at the graduation for Nicole and her parents at the Loreto graduation mass just back in May, follows vibrancy and colour and talent and enthusiasm on such a joyful occasion where they were ready to leave secondary school and begin a new phase of life, and to see their parents heartbroken as they see those aspirations dashed in such a cruel and devastating way.”

The mood of the town following the accident was one of devastation and desolation, Fr Treacy said. It had been quite noticeable the increase in people attending services and lighting candles “trying in some way to embrace that desolation or try to put some kind of understanding on it”.

Mass services on Sunday honoured the four young people killed in the crash, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The car hit a wall at a bend near the entrance to Clonmel Golf Club on Mountain Road and overturned.

Three friends and former classmates of Grace McSweeney and Zoe Coffey at the Presentation Convent in Clonmel paid tribute to their friends who died in the car crash on Friday night.

Kaitlyn Conway, Laura Cooney and Enya Galligan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the community was heartened by the support they were receiving from all around the country.

“They were two of the loveliest girls you could ever meet. If you were ever upset they would be the first to be there for you, always a smile on their faces, and wouldn’t have a bad word to say” said Kaitlyn Conway.

“They had such a positive impact and they were so kind to everyone and they never had any issue. They were just so kind and so nice and it’s just very hard to believe they’re gone,” added Laura Cooney.

“I just want to say about Zoe, she lit up every room she walked in, she was the life and soul of the party. She was just like a mammy to us all. If we ever needed anything, we’d go to her. And Grace, she was the hardest working person I think I’ve ever met in my life. And it’s just so upsetting to see that their lives were taken so soon in such a tragic way,” said Enya Galligan.

The three friends spoke of how Zoe joked about everything and how she thought of everyone before herself. She was a really good organiser and would be the first person to wish you a happy birthday.

Grace was “such a comforting and comfortable person.”

It was some comfort to know that Zoe and Grace were now together forever, they said. They had always been “joined at the hip.” It meant a lot that so many people had turned out at the vigil to remember the four who had died so tragically.

The Leaving Cert results were now “just a few numbers on a piece of paper,” the events of Friday night highlighted the importance of family and friends and health and that “at the end of the day if things didn’t go your way, all we need is each other. It puts things into perspective. Life is too short to be worrying about things.”